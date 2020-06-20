Photos prove Van Gogh work is on sale to the Mafia - expert

Proof of life: The photos show the painting alongside a copy of the ‘New York Times’ with a story on the theft. Photo: Arthur Brand/AFP via Getty Images

An art crime investigator has received "proof of life" photographs indicating a stolen Vincent van Gogh painting is being offered for sale.

Arthur Brand, who has a track record of recovering stolen artworks, said the photographs - believed by experts to be genuine - were circulating in Mafia circles.

They show Van Gogh's 1884 painting 'Parsonage Garden in Nuenen, Spring' with a copy of the 'New York Times' dated May 30 and a Dutch biography of an infamous art thief on either side of it.

The painting was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum near Amsterdam, which was locked down because of the coronavirus crisis.

The art world was shocked when early on March 30, two weeks into lockdown, a criminal with a sledgehammer smashed his way through two sets of glass doors and walked out with the Van Gogh under his arm.

The 10in by 22in oil-on-paper work shows a person standing in a garden surrounded by trees with a church tower in the background.

Van Gogh worked on the painting after returning to his family in a rural area of the Netherlands. Based on sales of works from similar periods of his life, it is thought to be worth about €1.1m.

Museum spokeswoman Esther Driessen said it was "fantastic news" that the painting, which had been on loan from the Groninger Museum, had been seen.

She said: "We are very pleased that there are signs of life after a distressing and shocking event, and we hope that the painting is back with the Groninger Museum as quickly as possible and undamaged. We have heard that in the photos there are signs of a small piece of damage, so we hope that this is the only damage, and that it can be restored."

Mr Brand, a Dutch crime investigator, has helped recover everything from a €77m Picasso - 'Buste de Femme (Dora Maar)' - to a ring belonging to Oscar Wilde.

He is investigating the Van Gogh theft in a private capacity, and said the photographs were shared by someone "in his network". He posted them on Twitter on Thursday.

Yesterday, he tweeted: "Whenever I recover a stolen painting, I hang it on my wall for a night. Like the Picasso. Dutch television photoshopped the Van Gogh on my wall. Let it come true."

The book in the photos is 'Meesterdief' - 'Master Thief' - a biography of Okkie Durham, a Dutch criminal who stole two Van Goghs from Amsterdam's Van Gogh museum in 2002.

Mr Brand told a Dutch TV programme: "I think this is a copycat who wants to do what Okkie did. The Mafia would buy paintings like this … this kind of painting can be used to negotiate with prosecutors or insurance companies."

Several years ago, four Dutch masterpieces were found in Ukraine after a similar set of photographs of them emerged from the criminal world.

A spokesman for the Dutch police said: "We are aware of the photographs. They are part of our investigation." (© Daily Telegraph London)

