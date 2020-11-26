Perdonami! Penitent tourist returns ancient artefact stolen from Rome

The piece of marble is believed to have come from the Imperial Forum. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

A US tourist who stole a chunk of ancient marble from Rome three years ago has sent it back, asking forgiveness “for being such an American a------”.

The young woman, identified only as Jess, took the piece of marble while on holiday in Rome in 2017. She thought it would make a good present for her boyfriend and scrawled “to Sam, love Jess, Rome” on it with a marker pen.

But on reflection, she realised she should not have taken the object, which is believed to have come from the Forum, once the heart of the Roman empire. She sent it from Atlanta, Georgia, to the Museo Nazionale Romano.

“I would like to return this rock to its rightful place,” she wrote in an attached letter. “Please forgive me for being such an American a------. I took something that was not mine to take. I feel terrible for not only having taken this item from its rightful place, but having written on it as well.

“That was extremely wrong of me.”

She had come to realise that she had behaved in an “inconsiderate and disrespectful” way. Despite spending hours “scrubbing and cleaning” the marble fragment to remove the marker pen writing, she had not been able to clean it.

The director of the museum applauded the gesture, saying he appreciated the fragment being sent back.

“Who knows, maybe being cooped up by the coronavirus pandemic made her reflect a bit and jogged her conscience,” Stephane Verger told Il Messaggero newspaper.

It is the latest case of tourists in Italy sending back ancient bits of masonry or artefacts that they have taken from the country’s archeological sites. Some have claimed that the stolen objects have brought them bad luck.

Last month, a Canadian woman sent back fragments of mosaic and an amphora she had stolen from Pompeii, saying they were “cursed”.

The woman said she had stolen them in 2005. Since then, she has had breast cancer twice and misfortune had struck her family.

“Take them back, please, they bring bad luck,” she wrote. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk