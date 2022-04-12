| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘People’s lives were at stake’ – heroes risk everything to feed starving civilians in besieged Ukrainian city

Markov Oleksandr (32), a salesman-turned-aid volunteer, hands out supplies in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra Expand

Close

Markov Oleksandr (32), a salesman-turned-aid volunteer, hands out supplies in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

Markov Oleksandr (32), a salesman-turned-aid volunteer, hands out supplies in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

Markov Oleksandr (32), a salesman-turned-aid volunteer, hands out supplies in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

Bel Trew

All the bridges to Chernihiv were blown up in heavy Russian bombing. The city was under a crippling siege – but Tanya still managed to sneak out on a rowing boat through a secret route and head to Kyiv.

The 54-year-old only narrowly escaped death. As she was scrambling onto the opposite bank of the Desna River, which cuts through the city, shelling struck nearby.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy