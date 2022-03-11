‘People have now started attacking each other for food and petrol’

The living are looting shops and fighting each other for food while the dead are being buried in mass graves.

With the world looking on in horror at scenes not witnessed in Europe since World War II, the people of Mariupol have been forced into agonisingly desperate measures.

Even before the bombing of its children’s and maternity hospital on Wednesday – an act of barbarity which it has now emerged killed at least three people, including a six-year-old-girl, and injured 17 others – much of the city’s infrastructure had collapsed.

And as the situation deteriorates further, some of its citizens have begun to turn on each other, amid what aid agencies have described as a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Besieged by Russian troops, Mariupol’s residents have been without heat for days, with temperatures dropping to -9C overnight and supplies of food running perilously low.

Some have resorted to breaking into shops and supermarkets to gather supplies for their families.

But in a depressingly stark account of the grim conditions in Mariupol, Sasha Volkov, deputy head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’s delegation in the city, reported that others had even begun attacking each other.

“Some people still have food but I’m not sure for how long it will last. Many people report having no food for children. People started to attack each other for food. People started to ruin someone’s car to take the gasoline out,” Mr Volkov said.

More than 1,200 civilians are now believed to have been killed in the city of 430,000. The exact toll remains unclear, but the immediate consequences could be seen at one of the city’s cemeteries.

Here, workers pushed bodies into a 25m-long trench as the sheer number of casualties overwhelmed the city’s morgues.

The mayor of the city admitted it had been impossible to identify many of those buried. “We do not have the opportunity to bury them in private graves,” Vadym Boichenko said.

At the maternity hospital, a huge crater in the grounds bore witness to the devastating power of the Russian bombardment. In the aftermath of the attack, emergency workers carried a heavily pregnant woman on a stretcher over the debris while others searched the ruins for survivors, their relatives waiting for news.

Mariia Moskalenko (28) still does not know if her mother – a midwife – was working at the hospital when the bombs hit and she now fears the worst.

She fled the southern port city with her brother (16) on March 3, but her 50-year-old mother and 55-year-old father were determined to stay behind to do what they could.

“Because my mother is a midwife and my father owns a car, they are helping people and they can’t just leave them,” Ms Moskalenko said.

“There are a lot of people who, for example, are too old or who have babies and they are scared to leave under the bombing and falling rockets.”

Now safe in an undisclosed location outside of Ukraine, Ms Moskalenko said: “There is a humanitarian catastrophe happening in Ukraine and they need the world to help them.”

At the same time, Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, dismissed concerns about civilian casualties as “pathetic shrieks” and claimed – without offering evidence – that the hospital had been seized by far-right fighters using it as a base.

With Mariupol’s morgues unable to cope and corpses going uncollected, locals were being advised to tie up the bodies hands and legs, cover them and leave them outside their homes.

Some were dragged to the mass graves in carpets or plastic bags. Around 40 arrived on Tuesday, and at least another 30 on Wednesday. The total number of people who have been buried in the mass graves is not yet known, however.

About half of those buried were killed in the intense shelling of the city, estimated an AP journalist who visited the burial ground. Others died at home from natural causes, but the authorities were unable to arrange for their collection. As they rolled the bodies into the trenches, workers made the sign of the cross. But, with the ongoing risk of bombing, family and friends were not allowed to gather to say goodbye.

At the gates of the cemetery, a woman could be heard asking if her mother was one of those buried in the trench.

She said she had left her body three days before outside the morgue, with a paper label stating her name attached. Her mother was indeed buried there, the workers later confirmed.

Among those killed in the shelling was six-year-old Tanya, who died of dehydration on Tuesday while trapped beneath rubble.

Mr Volkov, sheltering with friends, family and Red Cross colleagues in his office, with children and their mothers staying in the basement, said that he – like many others – had turned to the black market for vegetables and only had enough food for a “few days”.

Continued shelling and bombing have dashed any hopes of repairing the water and sewage systems.

“It’s really cold. We still have some fuel for generators so we have electricity for three to four hours a day,” Mr Volkov said. “We have started to get sick, many of us, because of the humidity and cold that we have. We still have some storage of potable water. When we run out of the stock, we will boil water from the stream. So we are comparatively good compared to others.”

There have been desperate attempts by the city authorities to evacuate civilians. But yesterday morning, Russian shelling resumed, preventing a humanitarian convoy reaching the besieged city and denting hopes of evacuating trapped civilians.

“All the historic centre is under bombardment,” mayoral aide Petro Andrushenko said. “They want to absolutely delete our city, delete our people.”

By the end of the day, Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, had to report that not a single person had been evacuated from the city and that its people’s agony would continue.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

