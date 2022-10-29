People at risk of freezing to death as temperatures plummet to -20C, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko

Ukrainians will freeze to death this winter if the West does not urgently send blankets and generators to keep them warm, Vitali Klitschko has said.

The 51-year-old mayor of Kyiv, and former heavyweight champion of the world, said that increasing Russian attacks on power plants have left his country on the brink of a fresh humanitarian crisis.

“We are doing everything we can do to save the lives of our people and to protect them,” he said, banging his huge fists on the table.

“But this winter will definitely be a huge challenge for us.”

In little over a fortnight, Moscow’s strikes on power stations and the wider grid have left the country grappling with outages and questioning whether the system will survive the harsh winter months.

During that time, about 40pc of Ukraine’s total energy infrastructure has been seriously damaged in drone and missile attacks coordinated by General Sergei Surovikin, the newest commander of the Kremlin’s invasion.

In Kyiv, residents were warned of a “sharp deterioration” in the region’s electricity supplies as a result of strikes.

Mr Klitschko said the change in tactics, which bear the hallmark of Putin’s latest military commander, reflected the Russian president’s need to claim even a minor victory from his faltering invasion.

In the coming days, night-time temperatures across Ukraine are expected to plunge, hitting lows of -20C in some parts.

With many Ukrainians living in buildings scarred by the war, without gas and windows, electricity is one of the only methods they have to heat their homes.

For the 6 ft 7 bureaucrat once known as “Dr Ironfist”, Mr Putin’s invasion is no longer a war on Ukraine’s armed forces, but a war on civilians, using the winter weather to freeze them into submission.

Mr Klitschko and his team have managed to purchase generators and have prepared 1,000 mobile heating points in Kyiv.

He admitted they are still preparing for a “worst-case scenario” in their hometown as winter draws in.

Mr Klitschko has also taken delivery of a fire engine and two ambulances from a German charitable foundation.

He is grateful for the support of Western countries, but military and humanitarian aid has been “too slow” to arrive in Ukraine.

“We pay for every minute, every hour, every day with our lives,” he says.

Vitali was second only to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on a list of targets for Russian assassins in the early days of the war

While he admits Ukraine is desperate for heavy weaponry and air-defence systems, blankets, winter clothes and generators are also needed to survive this winter.

“It’s a critical time for this kind of support.”

Mr Klitschko and his brother, Wladimir (46) ruled heavyweight boxing for more than a decade before the former moved into politics.

Their sporting stardom has made them a well-oiled diplomatic machine, lobbying world leaders and businesses for support not just for Kyiv but the whole of Ukraine.

In the capital they are mobbed wherever they go.

Such is their popularity, Vitali was second only to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on a list of targets for Russian assassins in the early days of the war.

He shrugs off the threat; appearing in public and travelling the world is key to raising supplies of weaponry.

As the mayor of Kyiv since 2014, Mr Klitschko set his heart on delivering homes, high-paying jobs and a sustainable welfare system to the Ukrainian capital’s residents.

But now it pains him to warn the country’s “greatest asset” – its people – to stay away this winter. “The risk of a humanitarian issue is pretty big, if they [Ukrainians] have an opportunity to stay outside of Ukraine this winter, please stay there,” he concedes.

