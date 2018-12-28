A French pensioner has set out to cross the Atlantic inside a large barrel he has built from reinforced plywood, hoping to arrive on a Caribbean island within three months using only ocean currents to carry him along.

Pensioner tries to cross Atlantic in barrel he made out of plywood

"The weather is great - I've got a swell of one metre and I'm moving at two or three kilometres an hour," Jean-Jacques Savin said shortly after leaving shore on St Stephen's Day from the island of El Hierro in the Canaries.

"For the time being my capsule is behaving very, very well and I've got favourable winds forecast until Sunday," he added in a phone interview.

The three-metre-long orange barrel that will be home to the 71-year-old former parachutist for the coming weeks has a six-square-metre living space that includes a kitchen, sleeping bunk, chart table, and storage.

Mr Savin built the vessel, which looks like a space capsule, himself over several months in a small boatyard in Alès in the Arcachon basin in southwestern France.

Irish Independent