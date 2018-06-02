Pedro Sanchez sworn in as new Spanish prime minister

One of Sanchez' main challenges will be to try and find a way out of the crisis in the wealthy Catalonia region, where a new nationalist government was due to be sworn in on Saturday.

Sanchez was sworn in as Spanish prime minister before King Felipe, his right hand on the constitution -- the first time that was not done with the Bible or a crucifix.

Sanchez became prime minister with only 84 seats for his Socialist Party in the 350-member assembly thanks to support from the hard-left Podemos and smaller nationalist parties.