Peace must come before Russia annexes Donbas region of Ukraine, Simon Coveney warns UN

Peaceful solutions in the Ukrainian war cannot wait until Russia conquers the embattled Donbas region, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has told the United Nations’ security council.

In a hard-hitting speech to the UN’s key steering body, the Irish Minister said Russian President, Vladimir Putin can end “this war of choice” at any time. He said, despite this reality, Russia had mounted an offensive in eastern Ukraine in a clear effort to consolidate possession of the part of the country his forces had invaded and more recently heavily targeted.

“I hear a narrative, from far too many quarters, that peace is only possible after the battle for Donbas. I cannot accept that logic – a logic that leads directly to further death, further suffering, further displacement,” Mr Coveney told the UN security council members.

Mr Coveney said that by contrast Ukrainian prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky had constantly remained open to diplomatic solutions despite Russian forces’ brutality against his people.

In a direct challenge to Moscow, Mr Coveney called upon Vladimir Putin to agree an immediate ceasefire on humanitarian grounds and then engage in peace talks.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said Ireland is a small country which is militarily neutral with no pretentions to being a military power.

But Mr Coveney insisted this country always wanted to engage with the United Nations and had made considerable effort to win a rotating seat on its steering security council for a temporary period of two years.

“The only weapons we have are diplomacy, dialogue, facts, collective leadership, and most importantly, a shared commitment to international law and the UN charter,” he said.

Mr Coveney noted that the war in Ukraine had impacted upon the poorest of the poor across the globe – from the Middle East to Africa to Latin America. He said up to seven million people had been displaced in Ukraine with five million Ukrainians driven beyond their home borders.