Payments on mortgages to be suspended across Italy after coronavirus outbreak

Payments on mortgages will be suspended across the whole of Italy after the coronavirus outbreak, Italy's deputy economy minister said on Tuesday.

"Yes, that will be the case, for individuals and households," Laura Castelli said in an interview with Radio Anch'io, when asked about the possibility.

Italy's banking lobby ABI said on Monday lenders representing 90pc of total banking assets would offer debt moratoriums to small firms and households grappling with the economic fallout from Italy's coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's government will also approve measures worth around €10 billion to counteract the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the industry minister said.

Stefano Patuanelli told Radio Capital the measures would likely cause the budget deficit to rise to just under 3% of national output this year.

A government source told Reuters on Monday the Treasury was considering lifting the budget deficit to 2.8% of national output this year. It only announced last week that it planned to hike the deficit to 2.5pc from a previous goal of 2.2pc.

Patuanelli said that the government would likely approve a first group of measures worth less than the targeted €10 billion and that more would then be added at a second stage.

The total number of deaths linked to the virus in Italy are now 463, accounting for 52pc of fatalities outside of China.

With all of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners, it remains to be seen how the country can cope. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, lending weight to the stringent measures announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

Businesses, including bars and restaurants, have been told they can only remain open if they can guarantee customers remain a metre apart.

"That is the least of my worries. The real problem is there is no one here," said Franco Giovinazzo, who runs Spazio Caffe in Rome and had sold just six coffees in the normally busy breakfast period on Monday.

European budget airline easyJet has cancelled the majority of its flights to and from Milan, Venice and Verona after the whole of Italy was placed under lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus.

Customers will have the opportunity to rebook or get a refund, it said on Tuesday.

According to analysts at Goodbody, the easyJet Italian domestic exposure is 4pc of its network and overall departing seats from Italy is 12% of its network.

Reuters