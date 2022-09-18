‘Pay us,’ said the Russian soldiers, ‘Or we will dump their bodies in the woods'

Police and experts work at a place of mass burial near Izyum

Ukrainian workers exhume bodies from mass graves found near the town of Izium, in the Kharkiv region. Picture by Gleb Garanich/Reuters

When Volodymyr Kolesnyk went deep into the forest outside Izyum in search of his family’s final resting place yesterday, he had nothing but a scrap of paper with a list of numbers given to him by occupying Russian forces: 199, 164 and 174.

Mr Kolesnyk lost his cousin Yuri Yakovenko, Mr Yakovenko’s wife Svitlana, and mother Natalya in early March. Each of those numbers represented one of their bodies.

Moscow blamed Ukrainian air strikes, but he said that was obviously untrue as Kyiv’s forces were operating in the area at the time and were being pummelled by the Russian army.

As next of kin, the Russian soldiers gave Mr Kolesnyk an option — pay for a proper burial plot, or the bodies would be dumped in crudely numbered graves in the pine forest, along the war’s countless other victims.

“They told us If you want to bury them properly the price was 7,000 Ukrainian Hryvnias (€200), but we didn’t have that money at the time,” Mr Kolesnyk told reporters.

“They didn’t give me their death certificates when I asked for them — just the numbers of the graves.

"I visited them today for the first time, because I was afraid to go there [when the Russians were here] as I heard there were mines,” said Mr Kolesnyk, speaking from his home yesterday, as gunfire and the thud of explosions were heard close by.

Mr Kolesnyk made the trip to replace the numbers with names — giving his relatives the respect they had been denied in death.

Ukraine has recovered a swathe of territory in the east in a lightning counter-offensive, freeing towns from Russian forces. In the process, they have uncovered the grim legacy of occupation.

The forest has become a sea of white crosses, each one marked with a number correlating to a victim. Officials have so far counted 450 hastily dug graves.

“Russia leaves only death and suffering. Murderers. Torturers,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, of the scenes in Izyum.

Some of the exhumed remains, he said, included children and people who were likely tortured before dying.

Mr Zelensky posted a photograph of the exhumation alongside the words: “The whole world should see this. A world in which there should be no cruelty and terrorism. But all this is there. And its name is Russia.”

Oleg Synegubov, head of Kharkiv regional administration, said: “There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, and one person is buried with a rope around his neck. Among the bodies that were exhumed today, 99pc showed signs of violent death.”

Many of the bodies being pulled out of the ground were so badly decomposed that it was not possible to tell if there were signs of torture.

Reporters were not able to independently verify those details, and only saw a body with their hands behind their backs, but could not confirm if they had been tied.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ office said on Friday it wanted to send a team to Izyum to verify Ukrainian allegations of massacres.

The newly liberated and shellshocked residents of Izyum have begun describing the six months they lived under Russian occupation, which was like being “in prison”.

Anton Chernyshov, 31, who was briefly detained by Russian troops, showed the spot where he stood on the top of the mountain to get one bar of phone signal.

The Russians only allowed them access to Moscow-approved radio and newspapers, and it was the only word they received that Putin’s offensive was stalling.

The people of Izyum bear the scars of the brutal battle here. Mr Kolesnyk says several people in his neighbourhood were detained and tortured, suspected of collaborating with the Ukrainian military.

“We lived during the occupation like in prison. I avoided any contact with them, because I heard from people from the street about torture, I saw my acquaintances with broken noses, bruises on their hands.

“I asked them: ‘What happened guys?’ And they said I was: ‘Na pidvali,’” he said, using a common slang term to describe a place of torture and interrogation in the occupied areas.

But even during the darkest days, those in the city clung onto hope.

“I had no doubt that Ukrainian fighters would come back for us,” added Mr Kolesnyk. “Never.”

