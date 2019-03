A patient has opened fire at a hospital in Prague, injuring two other patients, Czech police said.

A spokesman said the incident happened late on Friday night in the haematology ward of the Vinohrady University Hospital, where the three shared a room.

The attacker was detained after being disarmed by nurses.

One of the wounded was reported to be in a very serious condition.

Police are investigating.

Press Association