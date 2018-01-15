Passengers' 'miracle' escape from disaster
A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the Black Sea.
Some of the 168 people on board the Boeing 737-800 described it as a "miracle" that everyone was evacuated safely from the plane, which went off a runway at Trabzon Airport.
If it had slid any further along the slope, the plane would have likely plunged into the sea.
Pegasus Airlines said no one was injured during the incident late Saturday, despite the panic among the 162 passengers on board Flight PC8622.
The six-member crew, including two pilots, was also evacuated.
"It's a miracle we escaped. We could have burned, exploded, flown into the sea," passenger Yuksel Gordu said. "I feel like I'm going crazy when I think about it."
"We swerved all of a sudden," another passenger, Fatma Gordu, said. "The front of the plane crashed and the back was in the air. Everyone panicked."
Irish Independent