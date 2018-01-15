Passengers' 'miracle' escape from disaster

Some of the 168 people on board the Boeing 737-800 described it as a "miracle" that everyone was evacuated safely from the plane, which went off a runway at Trabzon Airport.

If it had slid any further along the slope, the plane would have likely plunged into the sea.

Pegasus Airlines said no one was injured during the incident late Saturday, despite the panic among the 162 passengers on board Flight PC8622.