Passengers endure three days in Siberia after plane issues

More than 250 airline passengers who endured an unexpected three-day stopover in Russia's Siberia region have finally made it to their destination in China.

The extended travel delay began on Sunday when an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai made an emergency landing in the eastern Siberia city of Irkutsk after smoke appeared in the cockpit.

The 264 passengers and 18 crew members were taken to hotels by the airline, but many were not dressed for the -15C weather.

In any case, they could not leave the hotels because the passengers were without Russian visas.

Problems

The China-bound travellers boarded a replacement plane on Tuesday.

However, it could not take off because of problems in the hydraulic system.

A second replacement plane got them to Shanghai yesterday.

