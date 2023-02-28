| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Partying French MPs face alcohol cutbacks

French MPs have been seen drinking champagne from 11am and binge drinking until 3am. Stock image/ Depositphotos Expand

Close

French MPs have been seen drinking champagne from 11am and binge drinking until 3am. Stock image/ Depositphotos

French MPs have been seen drinking champagne from 11am and binge drinking until 3am. Stock image/ Depositphotos

French MPs have been seen drinking champagne from 11am and binge drinking until 3am. Stock image/ Depositphotos

Vivian Song

French MPs face tight restrictions on how much alcohol they can consume in parliament after drinking the bar dry and vomiting into bins.

The National Assembly is moving to clamp down on the drinking culture among MPs following two weeks of alcohol-fuelled pension reform debates that often degenerated into a barrage of insults and outbursts.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy