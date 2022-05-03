Parties on French left form coalition to take on Emmanuel Macron in parliamentary elections

A new left-wing political coalition has been forged in a blow to Emmanuel Macron’s chances of winning a parliamentary majority at next month’s election.

The coalition between the Green Party and La France Insoumise (LFI), led by Jean-Luc Melenchon who came third in the presidential race, which they described as a “historic moment” was announced yesterday.

The deal will hamper the newly elected president’s ability to push through his pro- EU legislative agenda with the coalition citing a willingness to “disobey European rules”, as one of their priorities.

The coalition is seeking to win a majority of parliamentary seats in the June election in order to deny Mr Macron a majority and to compel him to appoint Mr Melenchon as prime minister, which he would be required to do under French constitutional rules.

A Harris Interactive poll last week showed a united left winning 33pc of votes, the same as an alliance of Mr Macron’s party and the conservatives under the two-round system.

“It’s an exceptional agreement,” said Julien Bayou, the national secretary of the Green Party.

“It’s for the French to make it a historical agreement by winning a majority (of parliamentary seats).”

Mr Melenchon won 21pc of votes in the first round of last month’s presidential election, coming third behind Marine Le Pen and Mr Macron.

Yannick Jadot of the Greens secured just 4pc of votes but many green voters reported tactically voting for Mr Melenchon because he stood a higher chance of progressing to the run-off vote.

The parties agreed to run under the banner of a “new popular, ecological and social union”. They face candidates from the right-wing RN, helmed by Ms Le Pen, and Reconquete, the party of Eric Zemmour, who scored 23pc and 7pc in the presidential election respectively.

Mr Melenchon tweeted on Sunday: “Can we disobey European rules to apply certain measures of our programme? Of course (we can), everyone disobeys European rules, the Germans, for example, or the Danes.”

In Mr Melenchon’s deal with the Greens, the two parties said that, even if they agreed France should not exit the EU or abandon the euro, they were “ready to disobey European rules”, including on budgets and competition issues.

Mr Melenchon served as a Socialist minister in the early 2000s but broke from the party in 2008 after failing to dilute its pro-EU stance. He also wants France to leave Nato.

LFI cited the EU’s common agricultural policy and competition laws as “obstacles” that needed to be overcome, in a statement yesterday. The left-wing coalition also said that it would set the monthly minimum wage at €1,400 and lower the age of retirement to 60. Mr Macron had raised the retirement age to 65 during his first term and promised during his presidential campaign to lower it to 64.

In a sign that Mr Macron’s allies were taking the threat from the left seriously, his lieutenants went on the attack yesterday.

“Selling yourself to France Insoumise, a Europhobic and nationalist party, in exchange for a few constituencies says it all about the ideological collapse of the Greens,” Pieyre-­Alexandre Anglade, a lawmaker in Mr Macron’s party, tweeted. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

