Parliament suspends debate as France PM Emmanuel Macron criticises Covid unvaccinated

French nurse Marie-Laure Satta caresses her face during a pause in her shift in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille. AP

The French parliament suspended debate on a new Covid-19 law in the early hours of yesterday as opposition lawmakers demanded explanations from President Emmanuel Macron about comments in which he said he wanted to “piss off” unvaccinated people.

With a presidential election looming in April, in which he is expected to run, Mr Macron may have calculated that enough people are now vaccinated – and upset with those who have not been vaccinated – for his comments to go down well with voters.

But the interview with Le Parisien newspaper, published on Tuesday, was widely condemned by opposition lawmakers, who forced the suspension of the debate over the new restrictions.

The draft bill will make it mandatory for people to show proof of vaccination to enter a ­restaurant, cinema, or take the train.

“I am not about pissing off the French people,” Mr Macron was reported as saying in the interview, “But as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. That is the strategy.”

In the interview, Mr Macron said unvaccinated people were “irresponsible” and that he planned to make their lives so complicated that they would end up having a vaccine.

“Irresponsible people are no longer citizens,” he said.

“A president cannot say such things,” lawmaker Christian Jacob, who chairs the opposition Les Republicans party, told parliament. “I’m in favour of the vaccine pass but I cannot back a text whose objective is to ‘p*** off’ the French. Is that your objective, yes or no? We cannot keep debating without having a clear answer on that.”

Other opposition figures echoed Mr Jacob’s comments and demanded that the prime minister Jean Castex come to talk to them. The session was suspended shortly before 2am and was due to resume at 3pm.

France has historically had more vaccine sceptics than many of its neighbours, and pandemic restrictions have triggered many street protests, but it has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the EU. Nearly 90pc of French aged 12 and over have been ­vaccinated.

In the interview, in which he responded to questions from a group of Le Parisien readers, Mr Macron did not say whether he would run for re-election but said he “would like to”.

The “piss off” comments – “emmerder” is a slang verb that can also be translated as “annoy” – was made in response to one reader, a nurse, who asked him about surgeries postponed for some vaccinated people because hospitals are busy treating non-vaccinated sick with Covid-19.

For months, people have had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test at many public venues.

But as infections surge, the government has decided to drop the test option in the new bill.

In the presidential race, Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse could run Mr Macron close in the second round of the election if she can squeeze past right-wing rivals in round one, an opinion poll showed yesterday.

The poll, for the magazine Challenges,

showed he would get 24pc of votes in the first round of the election. Far-right politicians Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour and conservative Ms Pecresse were all tied on 16pc.

The poll said Mr Macron would win in April’s run-off vote, estimating a margin of 51-49pc if he faces Ms Pecresse, 55-45pc against Ms Le Pen, and 61-39pc against Mr Zemmour.