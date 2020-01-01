Parliament in bid to end political deadlock

The Spanish parliament plans to discuss whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as prime minister of a minority government, while his Socialist Party is seeking the support of a Catalan pro-independence party.

The Spanish parliament plans to discuss whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as prime minister of a minority government, while his Socialist Party is seeking the support of a Catalan pro-independence party.

The speaker of the lower house, Meritxell Batet, is expected to make a formal call tomorrow for a debate and vote on Mr Sanchez.

Spain has been in political gridlock without a proper government for most of the year after two inconclusive elections.

On Monday, Socialist Party leader Mr Sanchez and the head of the far-left party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, restated their intention to form a coalition.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In