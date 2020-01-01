Parliament in bid to end political deadlock
The Spanish parliament plans to discuss whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as prime minister of a minority government, while his Socialist Party is seeking the support of a Catalan pro-independence party.
The speaker of the lower house, Meritxell Batet, is expected to make a formal call tomorrow for a debate and vote on Mr Sanchez.
Spain has been in political gridlock without a proper government for most of the year after two inconclusive elections.
On Monday, Socialist Party leader Mr Sanchez and the head of the far-left party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, restated their intention to form a coalition.
Since the two parties together fall short of a majority with 155 seats in a 350-member parliament, the Socialist Party is currently courting the Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC).
The Socialists need the ERC's 13 politicians to at least abstain in order to secure acting prime minister Mr Sanchez's confirmation in office in a second vote on January 7.
ERC's governing body is scheduled to meet tomorrow to decide whether to facilitate Mr Sanchez's confirmation in office.
Yesterday, the Catalan newspaper 'Ara' said the Socialist Party agreed that a Sanchez-led government would hold a dialogue with the regional Catalan government and then put the results of that dialogue to the Catalan public.
Irish Independent