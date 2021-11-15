Parisians cheesed off by plan for €700m tower that looks like ‘giant piece of brie’

An artist's impression of the proposed tower in Paris.

Outraged Parisians have launched a last-ditch attempt to halt the construction of a €700m skyscraper that has been likened to a “giant piece of brie”.

Architectural purists say the “Tour Triangle” – set to be started this year and opened in 2026, within the Peripherique, or boundary of central Paris – will destroy the city’s skyline, as well as damaging its environment and economy.

Plans for the tower were approved more than a decade ago but have been repeatedly delayed amid complaints from architectural associations, activists, and some officials.

The 42-storey building, designed by Swiss architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, and backed by Unibail Rodamco, Europe’s largest property group, is planned to include office spaces, a four-star hotel, and a cultural centre.

“It’s like a big piece of brie in the sky that can be seen from everywhere... and that’s a problem,” said Didier Rykner, an art historian. “I prefer the real cheese.”

French news magazine Telerama criticised the project, calling it “an outdated ecologically absurd project being built out of place”.

This month, a court overturned previous rulings that had blocked developers from getting planning permission, paving the way for building work to start before the end of the year.

But opponents are still gearing up for two final efforts to keep construction grounded. The first comes from Philippe Goujon, the conservative mayor of the 15th arrondissement, where construction is set to take place.

Mr Goujon said he planned to formally ask for the “dated” project’s postponement at a Paris City Council meeting, which is set to take place this week.

The second hope to put an end to the tower comes from a preliminary investigation by prosecutors into suspicions of “favouritism” by the Paris Mayor’s Office towards Viparis, the company that manages the site at the Porte de Versailles, where construction is set to take place.

“Mathematically, there is a majority against this project,” Emile Meunier, a member of France’s Green Party and chair of the urban planning and housing commission, said.

The project’s backers assert it will “be an asset for the economic development and influence of the capital”, by generating “more than 5,000 jobs during its construction”. Critics, however, say the reverse is true.

“This project has been a scandal from the beginning,” said Christine Nedelec, the president of the campaign group SOS Paris.

She added that it could create “an economical and ecological disaster.”

The irregular shape of the tower means it would also require higher energy consumption.

“It’s like a boiler that needs to be on full blast at all times,” said Ms Nedelec.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]