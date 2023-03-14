| 1.9°C Dublin

Paris streets piled up with rubbish as bin collectors strike for ninth day

Rubbish near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla Expand

Rubbish near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Elaine Langley

The City of Light is losing its lustre with tonnes of rubbish piling up on Paris footpaths as bin collectors went on strike for a ninth day.

The creeping squalor is the most visible sign of widespread anger over a Bill to raise the French retirement age by two years.

