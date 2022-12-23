| 9.3°C Dublin

Paris shooting leaves three people dead and more wounded as man is arrested

French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were firedl in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier Expand

Angela Charlton

The shooting which occured at a Kurdish community centre in Paris killed three people, the Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday, adding that the suspected attacker was known to authorities.

She added that authorities would examine any possible racist element behind the shooting.

