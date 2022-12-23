Paris shooting leaves three people dead and more wounded as man is arrested

The shooting which occured at a Kurdish community centre in Paris killed three people, the Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday, adding that the suspected attacker was known to authorities.
She added that authorities would examine any possible racist element behind the shooting.
One person was arrested.
"The shooting took place at a Kurdish community centre situated in the Rue d'Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser", said mayor Alexandra Cordebard.
Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details.
An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn't authorized to be publicly named.