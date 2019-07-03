Paris aims to ban tourist buses from the city centre to spur visitors to walk, cycle or take public transport, tackling complaints about nuisances caused by mass tourism, the French capital's deputy mayor has said.

Paris says tourist buses are no longer welcome in city centre

Emmanuel Gregoire told 'Le Parisien' newspaper the situation in Paris was not as bad as in tourist-swamped Venice or Barcelona but Parisians were concerned at the influx of tourist buses.

"We no longer want the total anarchy of tourist buses in Paris. Buses are no longer welcome in the very heart of the city," he said.

Paris is criss-crossed by dozens of hop-on, hop-off double-decker buses that shuttle tourists between attractions, as well as tourist coaches bringing in budget travellers from all over Europe. (Reuters)

