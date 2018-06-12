News Europe

Tuesday 12 June 2018

Paris hostage taker arrested and people freed

French police with their dog secure the street as a man has taken people hostage at a business in Paris, France, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Police rescued two hostages and arrested a man at a small business in central Paris on Tuesday after he demanded to be put in touch with the Iranian Embassy to deliver a message to the French government, authorities said.

"The individual has been arrested and the hostages are out of danger," Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter.

There were no immediate details on the age, appearance or nationality of the hostage taker. "His demands were really vague and incoherent," said an interior ministry official. "The negotiator had difficulty understanding."

Reuters

