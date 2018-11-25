Paris fired up over fuel tax

Rioting broke out in Paris and spread onto the leafy boulevard of the Champs-Elysees yesterday, as police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of demonstrators protesting against fuel tax increases and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.

The base of the Arc de Triomphe was obscured by clouds of tear gas while "yellow vest" demonstrators set fire to a trailer and barricades on Paris's most famous avenue. They chanted "Macron demission!" (Macron resign) and some sang the U2 song Sunday Bloody Sunday.