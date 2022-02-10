Paris 2015 attacks suspect tells court he ‘killed no one’ and insists he is no danger to society

Salah Abdeslam who is on trial accused over terror attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead. Photo: Belgium Federal Police

Suicide bombers won’t think twice about blowing themselves up if they receive no leniency for having second thoughts, the only surviving assailant of the 2015 Paris attacks told a court yesterday.

Salah Abdeslam (32) said he had pledged allegiance to IS 48 hours before the jihadist massacres at the Bataclan and elsewhere in which 130 died, the worst atrocity to hit post-war France.

But in a short address to the court before his first cross-examining yesterday, he said: “I wanted to say today that I did not kill anyone and I did not hurt anyone. Not even a scratch.

“It’s important for me to say this because since the beginning of this case, people have not stopped slandering me. I’m not a danger to society.”

The court was making a mistake in wanting to “make an example” of him by inflicting a potential life sentence, the Belgium-born French national of Moroccan origin said.

He is alleged to be the only member still alive of the group of men who carried out the bombings and shootings at six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium on November 13, 2015.

The former mechanic and bar manager sought to distance himself from the team of assassins, appearing to imply he had a last-minute change of mind.

The trial continues.

