Parents of missing Moskva sailors demand answers from Kremlin over ‘lies’

The Russian flagship Moskva lists to the side after it was hit by Ukrainian missiles

Furious parents of sailors missing since Russia’s Black Sea flagship sank last week have accused commanders of abandoning the vessel and leaving young conscripts to die.

They also said that naval officers had lied to them about the fate of their sons and tried to bully them into silence.

Tamara Grudinia’s 21-year-old son, Seryozha, was serving on the Moskva when it was hit by two Ukrainian missiles on April 14. She told Current Time, a Russian-language news website, that his commanding officer had since phoned her to tell her he was missing.

He told her that when a fire started on board the ship, her son led the crew to safety. “My Seryozha was standing in a line and he was leading them out in a line,” she said. “The line broke and Seryozha and a few other guys remained aboard. He couldn’t get them out.

Read More

“But how is it that all the commanders escaped, but the conscript boys remained there?”

The sinking of the Moskva, Russia’s largest and most heavily-armed warship in the Black Sea, has shaken the Kremlin and ordinary Russians.

Even ultra-loyalists appear to be feeling the strain, with the usually controlled Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian television presenter, lashing out on his TV show on Saturday evening. “You just tell me how you were able to lose it?” he said, appearing to blame Russian military incompetence for the loss.

The Kremlin has admitted only that the Moskva suffered an ammunition explosion and then sank as it made its way back to port.

The Kremlin’s propaganda machine has kicked into overdrive since the start of the invasion, suppressing dissent and banning mention of war dead. Vladimir Putin knows that the anger of bereaved mothers taking back the bodies of their sons from Afghanistan in the 1980s undermined the Soviet Union.

However, the Kremlin spin around the Moskva is now being openly challenged. On VK, a Russian social media site, Dmitry Shkrebets has been attracting messages from fellow angry parents of missing Moskva sailors.

His son, Yegor, had been conscripted into the Russian navy as a cook in July 2021 and was working on the Moskva when it was hit. He is now listed missing.

“I ask you why the officers are alive and my son, a conscripted solider, died,” he wrote in a post. “I will devote my whole future life to ensuring that the truth wins in this story. A man whose son was taken away in such a vile way is not afraid of anything!”

On the same page other users also posted about missing sons, often alongside photos of proud, young men in sailors’ uniforms.

One user described how he had been looking for his brother, who had been listed as missing since the Moskva sank. He said he had been frustrated by an official who first said he was alive and then that he had died.

“What is going on? Why are we being bullied like this?” Mr Shkrebets asked.

President Putin knows from experience that casualty numbers from the sinking of the Moskva could undermine his war effort and leadership.

In August 2000, only a few months into his presidency, Mr Putin dithered after the Kursk nuclear submarine sank, with the loss of all 118 crew. The Russian public blamed officials for lying and incompetence.