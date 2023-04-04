| 12.8°C Dublin

Vladamir Putin

Vladamir Putin

Vladamir Putin

Vladamir Putin

Arpan Rai and Emily Atkinson

Vladimir Putin is “pathologically afraid for his life” and has spent the last few years living in an “information cocoon”, a former protection officer of the president who defected from Russia has said.

In an incendiary interview with Dossier, Gleb Karakulov, 35, a captain in the Federal Guard Service, pleaded with his former colleagues to come forward with evidence against Putin and end the war in Ukraine.

