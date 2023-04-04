Vladimir Putin is “pathologically afraid for his life” and has spent the last few years living in an “information cocoon”, a former protection officer of the president who defected from Russia has said.

In an incendiary interview with Dossier, Gleb Karakulov, 35, a captain in the Federal Guard Service, pleaded with his former colleagues to come forward with evidence against Putin and end the war in Ukraine.

“I would like to address Russian officers, including the FGS officers,” Karakulov, who escaped to safety via Istanbul, said. “You have information that is not broadcast on television. I have only seen a tiny part of it. Come forward, support me [with more evidence]. You will help our citizens to learn the truth.” He went on: “How many nameless victims of this war are there, how many of them are children? How many more such victims are required before you stop putting up with it? “Our president has become a war criminal.” And in a message to the Russian people, Karakulov said Putin had “lost touch with the world” having lived in an “an information cocoon for the past couple of years, spending most of his time in his residences, which the media very fittingly call bunkers.” Read More Meanwhile, Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "countermeasures". DIPLOMACY Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Finland's accession to NATO and NATO's move to increase its own combat-readiness increased the risk of conflict.

Finland will work "relentlessly" to secure Sweden's membership of NATO, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Finland's accession to NATO on Tuesday and urged Turkey and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes for Sweden to join the military alliance "without delay".

*China has a moral duty to contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine and must not support the aggressor in the war started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

Russia's parliament speaker said on Tuesday that Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and that support has led to the creation of a "terrorist state" in Europe's centre.

Russia's commissioner for children's rights, accused by the International Criminal Court alongside President Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, said on Tuesday that the ICC's allegations were false and unclear.

The United States and the European Union are exploring ways to further reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. BATTLEFIELD Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odesa region in the country's southwest.

Hundreds of residents of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk turned out to mourn four-times world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov after he was killed in action fighting Russian troops.

Russian investigators on Tuesday formally charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman, with terrorism offences over the killing of pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg.

The UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favour on Tuesday of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier pleaded "partly guilty" on Tuesday at Russia's first trial for war crimes in connection with its military campaign in Ukraine.