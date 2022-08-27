Papal envoy summoned by Kyiv officials to explain Francis’s remarks over Moscow car bomb

Ukraine has castigated Pope Francis after he equated the suffering of Ukrainian civilians with the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian propagandist, who died in a car bomb in Moscow.

Ukraine summoned the Pope’s ambassador in Kyiv to protest against remarks made by Pope Francis, who appeared to lend equal weight to the death of Ms Dugina (29), a staunch supporter of Russia’s invasion, with innocent Ukrainian ­victims.

During his weekly audience at the Vatican this week, the Pope said: “I think of that poor girl blown up by a bomb that was put under the seat of her car in Moscow. Innocents pay the price of war, innocents.”

Many Ukrainians were outraged that the Pope equated the death of Ms Dugina, whose father, Alexander Dugin, is a close ally of Vladimir Putin, with Ukrainian civilians who have been killed by Moscow’s bombs, bullets and missiles.

Read More

“The Ukrainian heart is torn apart by the Pope’s words. It was unfair,” Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, told reporters in Kyiv after the Vatican nuncio, or ambassador, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas was summoned.

“We have carefully studied the complete quotation of Pope Francis. We decided to summon the apostolic nuncio to the ministry of foreign affairs to express Ukraine’s disappointment at his words.”

He said Ukraine hoped that “in the future, the Holy See will avoid unjust declarations that cause disappointment in Ukrainian society”.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, earlier called the Pope’s comments “disappointing” because they seemed to equate “aggressor and victim, rapist and raped”.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of being behind the car bombing, a charge that Kyiv has vehemently denied, suggesting that it may have been carried out by elements within the Russian intelligence service.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]