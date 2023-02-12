Pandemic-style plan for EU to help Ukraine’s army

Europe is rushing to launch a Covid-style plan to ramp up shell production after leaders told Volodymyr Zelensky they did not have “much in our warehouses to give”.

European governments have backed plans to use the EU’s fast-tracked, multibillion-euro coronavirus vaccine scheme as a blueprint to produce the ammunition so desperately needed by Ukraine.

Kaja Kallas, the Estonian prime minister, yesterday urged member states to back the scheme as Russia launched a large-scale renewed offensive.

A number of the bloc’s leaders told the Ukrainian president they “no longer have much in our warehouses to give” after he handed them wish-lists of weapons during a visit to Brussels last week.

Mr Kallas warned: “The Russian military industry is working in three shifts. The European defence industry hasn’t really boosted its own production, although countries need to replenish their own stocks and send ammunition to Ukraine.”

Read More

Ukraine is firing an estimated 6,000 artillery rounds every day, according to Western intelligence figures, whereas Russia fires 20,000 a day — the same amount manufactured by European defence producers each month.

In private, Mr Zelensky warned his European allies that his armed forces needed ammunition and artillery “immediately” amid growing fears of shortages in the effort to defend against Russia’s latest offensive.

Under the scheme, the European Commission would negotiate joint purchases of shells on behalf of member states, and work with industry to boost production capacity in the short term.

The European Central Bank could be used to raise much-needed funds to place orders large enough to convince the continent’s defence firms to ramp up production.

Mr Kallas said: “Industry always needs a guarantee that these things are bought because so far there hasn’t been a demand for ammunition and arms.

“But now there is a demand and in order for them to boost production lines and start new ones, they need the guarantee.”

The Commission was handed similar powers by member states during the coronavirus pandemic to jointly purchase vaccines on their behalf.

The EU’s Brussels-based executive placed orders for billions of jabs, for short-term and long-term distribution, enabling manufacturers to significantly scale up their production lines to meet demand.

Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission’s president, along with the leaders of Germany, Finland and the Baltic states, was said to be supportive of the ammunition plans, which will be discussed in full next month at a meeting of the European Council.

Charles Michel, the European Council’s president, said the bloc needed to “co-operate with the industrial sector and to ensure that we can speed up the level of production of ammunition”.

Senior British officials have also voiced support, but it is not clear whether the UK could be invited or would participate.

Purchases of 155mm artillery shells would be the initial focus, but it could later be extended to cover other arms shipments.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022