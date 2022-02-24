Pandemic prompts Belgium to recognise sex work as a profession

Sex workers are to be recognised as professionals in Belgium

Sex workers in Belgium will soon be able to claim state pensions and other benefits after the pandemic prompted reforms to decriminalise their profession.

Politicians approved plans to overhaul 19th-century legislation and offer prostitutes a legally recognised job title.

It means that for the first time sex workers will be able to hire accountants to do their books or get a bank loan based on their earnings.

While prostitution is decriminalised under Belgian law, there is a ban on pimping aimed at fighting exploitation and sex trafficking.

Vincent Van Quickenborne, the justice minister, said: “Once the bill is enacted, sex workers will be able to do their job with equal rights.

“Until now, many sex workers were not catered for under present social legislation provisions. The pandemic showed us they did not enjoy sufficient protection.”

Around 25,000 people are believed to be operating as sex workers in Belgium in the legal vacuum.

The move puts them on a par with their counterparts in the Netherlands and Germany, where the sex industries are legal, regulated and taxed.

The change was partly fuelled by the pandemic, when sex workers in Belgium were unable to claim benefits because of the lack of official recognition for their trade.

“Corona really set this in motion,” Mr Van Quickenborne said. “We have seen that there was insufficient protection for our sex workers.”

During the pandemic, all forms of sex work were banned, including on the streets, in so-called “rendezvous hotels”, and in windows.

Campaigners hope the change will allow people to hire sex workers and provide safe and hygienic conditions.

In time prostitutes will also be able to build up their state pension pots and enjoy the same social rights afforded to all employees in the country.

Daan Bauwens, of Utsopi, a sex workers’ union, said that before the change was proposed prostitutes had been operating in a grey zone.

“Sex work was decriminalised, but no rules could be applied to the sector, meaning it’s hard to draw the line between legitimate business and exploitation,” he said.

The changes could open up roles for “managers”.

“A pimp is an exploiter, anyway. We want to draw that line. Exploitation of prostitution remains in the criminal code,” Mr Bauwens added.

Before the legislation change can be implemented, it must first be approved by Belgium’s federal parliament.