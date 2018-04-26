Palma bans Airbnb rentals

The mayor of the Balearic Islands capital said the ban, which will apply from July, was aimed at keeping Palma a "habitable city" and preventing residents being forced out by rising prices.

Antoni Noguera, head of Palma's left-wing city council, said it was a "brave" decision that he hoped could start a trend, and be a "benchmark" for Spain and cities across Europe.

Rents have risen considerably in most Spanish cities in recent years, and many locals and politicians say apps and sites such as Airbnb are to blame.