Palma bans Airbnb rentals
Palma in Majorca is to become the first Spanish city to completely prohibit apartment rentals to tourists, in a crackdown on sites such as Airbnb that many say are driving up rents for locals.
The mayor of the Balearic Islands capital said the ban, which will apply from July, was aimed at keeping Palma a "habitable city" and preventing residents being forced out by rising prices.
Antoni Noguera, head of Palma's left-wing city council, said it was a "brave" decision that he hoped could start a trend, and be a "benchmark" for Spain and cities across Europe.
Rents have risen considerably in most Spanish cities in recent years, and many locals and politicians say apps and sites such as Airbnb are to blame.
"Palma has to be a habitable city because the worse that can happen is that its inhabitants have to go because they can't find affordable housing," Mr Noguera said.
