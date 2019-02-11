Five paintings attributed to Adolf Hitler have failed to sell at a controversial auction in the southern German city of Nuremberg after questions surfaced about whether they were genuine.

Paintings attributed to Hitler get the brush-off after furore

High starting prices of between €19,000 and €45,000 and lingering suspicions about the authenticity of the artworks were suspected to have frightened buyers away.

Sales of alleged artworks by Hitler frequently spark outrage over collectors who are eager to fork out high prices for Nazi memorabilia.

The auction was criticised by several of the city's politicians and citizens.

The watercolours were said to have been painted by the Nazi dictator during his days as a struggling artist.

The Weidler auction house chose not to comment on why the paintings had not sold but said they could be sold at a later date.

Independent News Service