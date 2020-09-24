Painting of Tintin given away to boy expected to sell for €3m

An 84-year-old painting of Tintin by the Belgian artist Hergé is expected to fetch as much as €3m at auction.

The intrepid young reporter is seen clutching Snowy, his faithful hound, as he hides in a Ming vase against a backdrop of a red Chinese dragon.

The image was destined to be the front cover of The Blue Lotus, the fifth adventure in the series, in 1934, but a different design was chosen because it was cheaper to print.

Hergé gave the painting to Louis Casterman, the seven-year-old son of his publisher. He kept it tucked away in a drawer, folded into six, which experts believe helped preserve the cover.

Despite the mark of the fold still being visible, the artwork is expected to break the world-record sum paid for an original page of Tintin drawings, which sold for €2.1m without fees in Paris in 2014.

It is the first time the painting, which was inspired by iconic images of Anna May Wong, Hollywood's first Chinese-American star, has gone to auction. It will go under the hammer in Paris on November 21.

The painting is in India ink, watercolour and gouache and measures 35cm by 35cm (14 inches).

"This is a unique piece, and probably the most important piece of comic art from a private collection," Eric Leroy, the comic strips expert at the Artcurial auction house, said.

"This artwork is a genuine masterpiece encapsulating Hergé's genius and is probably the most beautiful Tintin album cover ever."

Hergé - real name Georges Remi - died in 1983. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

