'Painful' deal on coalition was correct one - Merkel

Ms Merkel's conservative bloc secured an agreement to form a new coalition government with the Social Democrats last Wednesday, ending months of political gridlock.

The chancellor acknowledged in an interview with ZDF public television that it "was painful" to hand the powerful finance ministry to the Social Democrats. "We sure did pay a price for a stable government," she said. But she added that it would have been "irresponsible" to allow the negotiations to collapse.

The deal to end Germany's four-month, post-election political impasse would see Ms Merkel's conservative party and its Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union, continue their "grand coalition" of the last four years with the centre-left Social Democratic Party.