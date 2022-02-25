Over 1,700 anti-war protesters arrested in Russia amid threats anyone making ‘negative comments’ faces treason charges

A person is detained by police in Moscow during an anti-war protest. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Russian police arrested more than 1, 000 people at anti-war demonstrations across the country yesterday, as authorities warned that any “negative comments” about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine would be treated as “treason”.

Dozens of celebrities, including those employed by state media, took the highly unusual step of speaking out against Russian aggression despite the warning from officials.

Riot police bundled demonstrators shouting “no to war” into packed vans as they rallied last night around Moscow’s Pushkin Square.

Officers had sealed off the central square earlier in the day as an an ti-protest measure.

“I feel like Putin has gone crazy. A lot of people understand what’s going on and realise how far this can go,” one sobbing protester said on the sidelines of the rally. The Daily Telegraph’s Moscow correspondent was briefly detained as she was conducting the interview.

Russians face hefty fines or jail time for taking part in “unsanctioned protests” after years of Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.

More than 1,700 people were arrested at some 40 rallies, the independent monitor OVD- info reported.

After waking up to the news yesterday of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many in Moscow lined up to withdraw foreign currency from the capital’s banks, which soon ran out of cash. The ruble’s exchange rate against the dollar dropped by 10pc. While most Russians feel they are not in immediate danger of a military conflict, the fear of an impending economic collapse is real.

As they went about their days, Muscovites expressed disbelief and shame at their president’s decision, despite the Kremlin’s claim that the majority of the country supported action. “This is horrible. I’m shocked,” said Sergei, a 60-year-old commuter at a Moscow metro station. “I feel ashamed of our leader.”

He said he was in Ukraine recently and assured friends the Kremlin would never attack. Analysts say a full-blown invasion does not appear to serve any long-term purpose.

Two out of 10 people interviewed by The Telegraph yesterday sided with Mr Putin, saying Russia was forced to attack Ukraine. Inna Lebedeva (70), said she was upset by the airstrikes.

“It’s a nightmare,” she said. “But something had to be done to take away those military bases and weapons.”

Ivan Urgant, arguably Russia’s most popular entertainer who hosts a show on state-owned Channel One, posted a black square on Instagram with a caption: “Fear and pain. No to war.”

Maxim Galkin, one of Russia’s TV personalities, also posted a black square on Instagram, with the caption: “This is impossible! There cannot be a justification for war. No to war!”

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s jailed opposition leader, condemned the invasion during a new trial that could keep him behind bars for another decade.

“I’m against this war unleashed by thieves and gangsters,” he said in a live broadcast of the hearing from his prison, 160km east of Moscow.

Makar Zadorozhny, a Moscow actor, published a letter from his theatre’s administration warning employees against sharing any opinion about the conflict. It stated: “Negative comments will be treated as treason.”

The director of Moscow’s state-funded Meyerhold Theatre, Elena Kovalskaya, resigned in protest, saying. “I can’t work for a murderer and get paid by them.”

