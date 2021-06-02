Outrage at early release of mafia leader who had kidnapped child’s body dissolved in acid

A Sicilian mafia boss known as “the Pig” and “the People-slayer”, who had a child dissolved in acid as revenge against an informant, has been released early from prison, prompting outrage from his victims’ relatives.

Giovanni Brusca, 64, was released from a high-security jail in Rome after spending 25 years behind bars for multiple murders and mafia association.

He detonated the huge roadside bomb in 1992 that blew up Giovanni Falcone, a crusading anti-mafia prosecutor.

Brusca told a court how he sat on the side of a hill, watching the progress of the prosecutor’s convoy through a pair of binoculars, before activating the explosion by remote control.

The prosecutor’s wife and three police protection officers also died in the explosion, which happened on a motorway outside of Palermo.

Brusca ordered the kidnapping of Giuseppe Di Matteo, a 12-year-old boy, in revenge for his father’s decision to become an informant. The boy was kidnapped, held in squalid and inhuman conditions for more than two years, then strangled and dissolved in acid.

Brusca was arrested in 1996 - a few months after the boy was murdered. He was given a life sentence, having boasted of committing more than 100 murders.

Nicknamed in Sicilian dialect “u Verru” (the Pig) and “u Scannacristiani” (the People-slayer), he had been a loyal lieutenant to Salvatore “the Beast” Riina, the brutal boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia.

Riina was arrested in 1993, paving the way for Brusca to emerge as a powerful figure within the crime organisation.

Brusca’s sentence was reduced to 30 years after he agreed to co-operate with authorities, offering valuable information to prosecutors about the secrets of the Cosa Nostra, and the murderous vendettas it waged in Sicily and beyond.

In total, with further discounts for good behaviour, he served 25 years in jail. He will be on probation for the next four years.

He was released just 45 days earlier than expected, but his newfound freedom was still contentious for his victims’ relatives as well as for many Italian politicians.

“This is a punch in the stomach that leaves you speechless,” said Enrico Letta, the leader of the centre-Left Democratic Party. At the opposite end of the political spectrum, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the hard-Right League, said the early release was “not the justice that the Italians deserve”.

Tina Montinaro, the widow of an officer who was blown up in 1992, was indignant over the early release.

“After 29 years we still don’t know the truth about the massacre and yet Brusca, the man who destroyed my family, is free,” she said.

But Maria Falcone, the sister of the magistrate who was murdered, said that while she was personally “distressed” by the news, it was the correct thing to do.

“This is the law and it has to be respected,” she said.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]