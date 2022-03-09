Outrage as shelling continues but US piles on pressure via Russia fuel ban

A police officer says goodbye to his son as his family flees from the town of Irpin outside Kyiv. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

US president Joe Biden has banned Russian oil and other energy imports to the United States, piling pressure on Vladimir Putin to halt his devastating assault on Ukraine.

As the war entered its 13th day, Ukraine’s government accused Russian forces of shelling a humanitarian corridor that Moscow had promised to open to let residents flee the southern city of Mariupol.

The humanitarian situation there was catastrophic, a ­deputy prime minister said.

The civilian death toll in the conflict mounted as the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries surged past two ­million.

“Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin,” Mr Biden said.

Addressing Britain’s parliament via video-link, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for more sanctions.

He said his people would fight to the end against the Russian invaders but it needed help, including no-fly zones.

“The question for us now is to be or not to be,” said Mr Zelensky, quoting William Shakespeare. “I can give you a definitive answer: it’s ­definitely to be.”

MPs and peers gave him a standing ovation, although at least one said later that a no-fly zone was out of the question because it could lead to a wider European war.

Western sanctions imposed over the invasion have already cut Russia off from global trade and financial markets.

Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of oil and natural gas but until now these exports were exempt from international sanctions.

Announcing the US ban, Mr Biden said: “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

The United States is not a leading buyer of Russian oil but Mr Biden has worked with allies in Europe, who are far more reliant on it, to isolate Russia’s energy-heavy economy.

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia’s state duma lower house of parliament, said that the measures would hurt Europe while helping the US.

“By promoting sanctions against Russian energy resources, Washington is seeking to occupy the European market,” he said.

The EU published plans to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year, while Britain said it would also phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.

In a move that epitomised Russia’s deepening ostracization, McDonald’s and Starbucks are temporarily closing hundreds of restaurants in Russia, with Coca-Cola and Pepsi among the latest Western companies to pause operations in the country.

PepsiCo, the soft-drink and snack maker, will suspend all advertising in Russia and stop the sale of its drinks brands, while rival Coca-Cola said it would suspend its business there.

Fast-food chain McDonald’s said it would go on paying salaries to its 62,000 employees in Russia.

The closure of McDonald’s 847 restaurants also carries symbolic importance in Russia, where the first location to open, in central Moscow’s Pushkin Square in 1990, became a symbol of flourishing American capitalism as the Soviet Union fell.

Coffee chain Starbucks also said yesterday it would suspend all business activity in Russia, including the shipment of its products and cafes run by a licensee.

Earlier, Shell stopped buying oil from Russia and said that it would cut links to the country entirely.

Dozens of companies have shut down activity in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has termed a “special military operation” aimed not at occupying territory but at destroying Ukraine’s military capabilities.

German sportswear maker Adidas, cosmetics firm Estee Lauder, and Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp are among the latest brands to announce the suspension of activities there.

It has also driven a surge in commodity prices, which mining group BHP warned could spill over into already skyrocketing inflation and potentially affect global growth.

In Mariupol, hundreds of thousands of people have been sheltering under bombardment for more than a week.

Many tried to leave yesterday along a safe corridor but Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Russian forces once again

violated an agreed ceasefire and shelled it.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a briefing that humanitarian corridors from Mariupol offered by Russia that lead to Russian or Belarusian territory were unacceptable.

International Committee of the Red Cross spokesman Ewan Watson said people in Mariupol were fast running out of electricity, heat, food and drinking water.

“The situation in Mariupol is apocalyptic,” he said.

Russia opened a separate corridor allowing residents out of the eastern city of Sumy yesterday, the first successful evacuation under such a safe route.

Buses left Sumy for Poltava further west, only hours after a Russian airstrike which regional officials said had hit a residential area and killed 21 people.

Russia said 723 people had been evacuated via that corridor, including 576 Indian nationals.

Residents were also leaving Irpin, a frontline Kyiv suburb.

The corridors to let civilians escape and allow aid reach besieged areas have been the main subject of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian troops repelled efforts by Russian forces to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv yesterday and foiled a planned operation by 120 Russian paratroopers near the border, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, since the invasion began on February 24. it said.

Moscow denies targeting civilians. It describes its actions as a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext to invade a country of 44 million people.

Western countries say Russia’s initial battle plan for a rapid strike to topple Ukraine’s government failed early in the war, and Moscow has adjusted tactics for longer sieges of ­cities.

“The tempo of the enemy’s advance has slowed considerably, and in certain directions where they were advancing it has practically stopped,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told a briefing yesterday.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army, was killed on Monday, the second Russian major general killed during the invasion.

The main Russian assault force heading towards Kyiv has been stuck on a road north of the capital. But to the south, Russia has made more progress along the Black and Azov Sea coasts.

In a sign of the risk that the war could expand, Poland said it was ready to deploy all its MIG-29 jets to Rammstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States.

Mr Zelensky had on Saturday appealed to Nato countries to transfer warplanes to Ukraine.

Within Russia, the war has led to a severe new crackdown on dissent, with the last remaining independent media largely shut last week and ­foreign broadcasters banned.

Russian police arrested at least 100 protesters against the invasion of Ukraine yesterday, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.

