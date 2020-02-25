Outrage as officials 'wrap man in clingfilm' to be deported on flight

Neither the Turkish authorities nor Turkish Airlines responded to requests for comment (stock photo)

A video of a Cameroonian man wrapped in clingfilm being carried on to a Turkish Airlines plane to be deported has caused outrage.

Emmanuel Fosso Someon Chedjou (47), a shoe seller, was shown on social media screaming for help as passengers struggled to take off the layers of wrapping.

"They want to kill me," he is heard saying in the video in a state of panic.

"They carried me like a package to put me on the plane... I was barely breathing," he said.

During his layover in Istanbul, airport authorities told him his visa was not valid and detained him for several days, he said.

He claimed Turkish security staff punched him until he bled, and threatened to kill him.

Neither the Turkish authorities nor Turkish Airlines responded to requests for comment.

Irish Independent