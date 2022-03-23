Outnumbered Ukrainian jets defy Putin’s dream for a rapid victory

Night after night, Ukraine’s fighter jet pilots have taken the battle to an enemy that has “five times more planes”; their aircraft pushed to the limit with no time for pre-take-off checks.

The chances of survival in the dogfights in Ukrainian airspace are all too slim.

Against the odds, Ukraine’s air force has kept flying a month after the Russian invasion. Nobody gave the pilots more than a few days. But Russia’s failure to establish air superiority – key if it ever wanted to win a speedy victory – has caused the invasion to stall. Without air cover, Mr Putin’s army is stuck, unable to venture beyond entrenched positions without being picked off at will.

For the first time, Ukrainian air force pilots have been allowed to tell their story of how they have kept the skies open after the New York Times was given access to pilots at an air base, its location undisclosed, for obvious reasons.

Each night, said the newspaper, the pilots “loiter” in their hangar until the tension is broken with a shout of “Air!”

Andriy (25), a Ukrainian fighter pilot, told the paper he is not informed of his mission until airborne. The pilots have little time for pre-flight briefings, seemingly aware it is not a good idea to linger in one spot too long. Andriy, whose surname and rank have been kept secret, said there was insufficient time to carry out a safety assessment on his Sukhoi Su-27, a Soviet-origin, twin-engined fighter jet.

Out of Ukraine’s total fleet of about 100 combat aircraft at the start of the war, about a third were Su-27s. Now fewer than 60 are available.

“I don’t do any checks. I just take off,” he said, adding: “Every time when I fly, it’s for a real fight. In every fight with Russian jets, there is no equality. They always have five times more planes in the air.”

In almost four weeks of fighting, Andriy has flown 10 sorties. Dogfights were supposed to have been consigned to history but in this war, Ukraine jets have engaged with Russian fighters and Andriy says he has shot down Russian aircraft – although he was not permitted to say what he has taken out nor how many.

“I mostly have tasks of hitting airborne targets, of intercepting enemy jets,” he told the US newspaper. “I wait for the missile to lock on my target. After that I press fire.”

He now lives for knocking the enemy out of the sky. “I am happy that this plane will no longer bomb my peaceful towns. And as we see in practice, that is exactly what Russian jets do.

“I had situations when I was approaching a Russian plane to a close enough distance to target and fire. I could already detect it but was waiting for my missile to lock on while at the same time from the ground they tell me that a missile was fired at me already.”

Andriy told how he had pushed his Su-27 into steep climbs and dives to avoid the incoming missile. “The time I have to save myself depends on how far away the missile was fired at me and what kind of missile,” he said, adding: “I can still feel a huge rush of adrenalin in my body because every flight is a fight.”

A graduate of the Kharkiv Air Force School, Andriy had wanted to be a pilot since childhood. But the true nature of war and the violence of the conflict has clearly shocked him. “Neither me nor my friends ever thought we would have to face a real war. But that’s not how it turned out,” he said.

Andriy, who is married, has relocated his wife to another area of Ukraine that is currently secure.

“I only have to use my skills to win,” Andriy said. “My skills are better than the Russians’. But on the other hand, many of my friends, and even those more experienced than me, are already dead.”

The mismatch in the skies was supposed to have ensured a quick win for Mr Putin. While Andriy flies an Su-27 his Russian counterparts are flying more technologically advanced Su-30, Su-34 and Su-35 newer generation aircraft. In the build-up to the invasion, analysts estimated Russia had about 300 combat aircraft available for sorties into Ukraine out of a total attack fleet of 1,500. Russia has suffered losses. Ukraine claims to have downed 97 fixed-wing aircraft.

Experts suggest that number may be optimistic, although as many as 10 or 11 were lost on one weekend early in the war, forcing Russia to change tactics reducing the number of forays. Ukraine has 55 warplanes ready to fly, as a result of losses in the sky or mechanical and maintenance problems caused by wear and tear as a result of the rigours of warfare.

Justin Bronk, research fellow in airpower at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said Russia’s inability to knock out Ukraine’s air defence systems – rather than the heroism of the fixed-wing fighter pilots – had hit Mr Putin’s plans hardest. “As I understand it, Ukraine is not flying that many missions in fixed-wing fast jets,” said Mr Bronk.

After suffering heavy losses over the weekend of March 4 and March 5, Russia had strengthened its own air defence systems, restricting Ukraine jets to shorter sorties at low level. A fully laden Su-27, flown by the Ukraine military at low altitude to stay under the radar may have a flying time of no more than 30 minutes.

But Ukraine’s air defence systems – the S400 and S300 (both Russian-made) – have been effective at bringing down jets and cruise missiles while unmanned drones continue to hit Russian targets. He believes Russia has lost up to 22 fast jets, and clearly still has capability but is seemingly not willing to risk further losses. “What the Russians have still been unable to do is knock out the SAM (surface-to-air missile) systems, which means they have to fly around at either very low altitude or very high,” said Mr Bronk. Most Russian sorties are restricted to 13,000 metres and may be in Ukrainian airspace for no more than a few minutes before returning to bases either in Crimea or in Belarus.

“Russia has run out of momentum,” said Mr Bronk, adding that if Ukraine can maintain its level of resistance then the war is unsustainable for Russia.

For the moment Russia is flying about 200 sorties a day compared to five to 10 a day by Ukraine. But those high-altitude missions, dropping so-called “dumb” bombs, might have a devastating effect on civilians being bombed mercilessly in cities such as Mairupol but that doesn’t necessarily help Russia win the war. And certainly not quickly.

A spokesman for the Ukraine air force said Russian planes were being lured into traps inside Ukraine air space. “Ukraine has been effective in the sky because we operate on our own land,” said the spokesman.

As long as the air defence systems can evade Russian missiles, Putin’s planes cannot undertake precision bombing needed for victory on the ground. Putin’s dream of a rapid win has gone. An attritional lengthy war beckons. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)