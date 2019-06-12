Outcry over Russian journalist's arrest sees charges dropped and Moscow police chiefs facing sack

The criminal case against Ivan Golunov, a Russian journalist who said police planted drugs on him and beat him, was dismissed yesterday after an international outcry.

The criminal case against Ivan Golunov, a Russian journalist who said police planted drugs on him and beat him, was dismissed yesterday after an international outcry.

The rare reversal of a criminal prosecution suggests the Kremlin is nervous over social dissent in recent months.

After fingerprint and DNA analysis, "the decision has been made to stop the criminal case against citizen Golunov and remove the charges against him because of the lack of proof of his involvement in the crime committed", Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.

He added the reporter for the Latvia-based Russian news site Meduza was due to be released from house arrest.

Mr Kolokoltsev said he would ask Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, for permission to sack the head of Moscow police's anti-narcotics department and the police chief of the western Moscow district.

Irish Independent