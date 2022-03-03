‘Our troops fight like lions for liberation’ – As Russian military encircles cities, at street level defenders of Ukraine make them pay

Members of a Territorial Defence unit prepare to deploy to various parts of the city on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces continued their advance on the Ukrainian capital for the seventh day as the country's invasion of its western neighbour goes on. Intense battles are also being waged over Ukraine's other major cities. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 02: Members of a Territorial Defence unit prepare to deploy to various parts of the city on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces continued their advance on the Ukrainian capital for the seventh day as the country's invasion of its western neighbour goes on. Intense battles are also being waged over Ukraine's other major cities. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman strokes a dog on a street, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Yasnohorodka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A picture shows damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on March 2, 2022. - On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine on March 2, Russia claims control of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman offers sweets to Ukrainian servicemen, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Yasnohorodka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine. Photo: REUTERS/Maksim Levin

In the town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, an entire street full of charred and twisted metal is all that remains of a column of tanks and military vehicles sent there by Vladimir Putin.

This is what Ukraine’s wall of resistance looks like a week into a war that the Russian president thought would be an “easy walk”.

Well-equipped and fiercely determined Ukrainian soldiers used anti-tank weapons to stop the invaders in their tracks 20 miles from the centre of the capital.

Ukrainian officials claim that almost 6,000 Russian soldiers have now been killed in street battles that have raged throughout the north and east of the country, but there were also significant gains for Mr Putin as his generals continued to turn the screw.

Russia yesterday seized control of the southern city of Kherson, completing a vital land bridge between the separatist-controlled region of Donbas and Crimea.

Ukrainian officials initially denied the city had fallen but later the mayor said it had agreed not to fight but that the Russians would not enter.

Control of Kherson would also mean that Russia had secured its first bridges across the Dnieper river, which divides east and west Ukraine. That means Mr Putin’s forces can push into the west as well as attack Kyiv from the south.

An earlier statement from the Ukraine general staff said a Russian landing party was intercepted at Mykolayiv, upriver of Kherson, but was “neutralised”.

A defence ministry statement called on civilians to attack the rear of Russian convoys, warning tanks should not be engaged by volunteers but vehicles that follow carry fuel, ammunition, food and spare parts. It added: “Hunters. Jaegers. Woodsman. You know every pass and every step on your land. That is your time. The enemy should experience that every uninvited step on Ukrainian land may be the last step. The enemy should have only one motivation – to run away from our land as fast as possible.”

Elsewhere, Mr Putin’s forces were bombarding Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, near the Russian border, and the southern port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov was “near to a humanitarian catastrophe”, its deputy mayor said. Russian troops were bombarding it with every weapon in their arsenal and had cut off water and electricity and stopped civilians from leaving.

There were also reports that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was preparing to launch a seaborne invasion from the south.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said Mr Putin’s troops had been given orders “to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all”. He said 2,000 civilians had been killed to date.

The destruction of the Russian convoy in Bucha, which happened on Tuesday but only emerged yesterday, symbolised the heavy losses suffered by Mr Putin’s forces as they advance.

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, said Russian soldiers were “afraid of direct contact with Ukrainian defenders” and had resorted to long-range shelling, “the cowardly behaviour of those who have no honour”.

Praising the resistance, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister, said: “Our troops are fighting like lions in all directions and holding defence firmly. The enemy is getting exhausted, and in some areas is forced to retreat tactically.

“At the same time, tens of thousands of reservists are joining our army.

“Weapons are coming to Ukraine from all over the world. Most importantly is that confusion and fear that many people had in the first two days have changed to ­concentration and valour. Everyone understands that we are waging a liberation war for our land and for our future.”

By midday yesterday, according to Ukrainian officials, the Russian invaders had lost 5,840 personnel, 30 aircraft, 31 helicopters, up to 211 tanks, 862 armoured patrol vehicles, 85 artillery systems, 60 fuel tankers, 40 rocket launchers, nine anti-aircraft systems and 355 other vehicles.

Russia put its own losses at 498 killed and 1,597 wounded, the first time Moscow had put a figure on casualties since the start of the war.

The defence ministry claimed more than 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers and “nationalists” had been killed and about 3,700 wounded.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Russian casualties from the battle for Kyiv are being taken to a hospital in Mazyr in Belarus, 30 miles from the Ukraine border. A correspondent reported seeing a constant flow of military ambulances arriving there.

Meanwhile, videos posted on social media showed Ukrainians giving food to captured Russian soldiers and allowing them to call their families.

“A decision has been made to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv,” said the defence ministry in a statement. “You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you. Unlike Putin’s fascists, we Ukrainians are not waging war against mothers and their captured children.”

It was the latest salvo in a propaganda war that has used prisoners to undermine Russian public support for the invasion by filming them saying they were not told they were going to war.

Having failed to take Kyiv, Mr Putin appeared to have switched his attention to the south, intending to capture cities one by one, establish a bridgehead across the Dnieper and sweep north to attack Kyiv from both sides.

Last night, Igor Kolykhayev, the mayor of Kherson, finally admitted defeat, making his city the first to fall to Russian forces.

Having failed in his objective of capturing Ukraine’s main cities with a lightning war, Mr Putin has switched to a tactic of encirclement and bombardment, as in Mariupol and Kharkiv.

In Mariupol, which stands on the route from the pro-Putin eastern Donbas region to Kherson, officials said hundreds had been killed and entire districts were flattened by non-stop shelling that began on Tuesday.

The city’s electricity and water supplies were cut and its mayor, Vadym Boichenko, said in a live television broadcast that Russian tactics amounted to “genocide”.

Kharkiv, home to 1.4 million people, was suffering a similar fate. A report by Ukraine’s ambassador to the EU spoke of “constant fires and destruction” in the city.

In the city of Konotop, 240km to the north-west of Kharkiv, locals posted an extraordinary video of a Russian soldier walking through crowds holding a grenade in each hand to ensure he escaped with his life.

Moments earlier the soldier had told Artem Semenikhin, mayor of Konotop, that unless the north-eastern city and its people surrendered, the invading army would raze it.

“If you are for it, we’ll fight,” Mr Semenikhin told the crowd. “Who votes to fight?” he shouted. They shouted back that they would resist.

Last night, it remained unclear whether the people of Konotop chose to fight. It was also unclear whether the Russian delegate returned to the city with far more powerful weapons than mere hand grenades.

In the capital, Kyiv, attacks continued to come from the north. Its mayor, Vitali Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, said he and his brother, Wladimir, another former boxing champion, were ready to die in defence of the city.

He told CNN: “I am very proud to see how patriotic people are. We’re not interested in how strong the Russian army is, we’re ready to fight.

“And we’re ready to die for our home country and for our families, because it’s our home... it’s our future and somebody wants to come to our home and steal our future from us.”

There was defiance in rural areas as well. Farmers were reported to have attacked and set on fire a pounds €14.5million Russian missile system in a field outside Bashtanka in the south of the country.

The villagers who captured the vehicle said the Russian soldiers fled like “rats”.

Meanwhile, nearly 836,000 refugees have now fled Ukraine for the safety of neighbouring countries, United Nations figures show.

