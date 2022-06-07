‘Our tanks are more than a match for Russia’s’ – Irishman ready to go to war for Finland

Dubliner Henry Brown has taken a particular interest in Russian tanks on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past three months.

As a tank loader and the commander of a platoon in the Finnish army, Henry holds the rank of corporal and is awaiting his call-up to military reserve later this summer.

Finland is on the precipice of joining Nato, and the Nordic nation is on high alert in the event of war with Russia.

“I have been studying Russian tanks closely and it’s obvious they are built cheaply and quickly,” said Mr Brown (24), who holds dual Irish and Finnish citizenship. “Our Leopard 2A6 is more than a match for their tanks because we have seen how many of them have been lollipopped when the turret has been blown off by Ukraine’s anti-tank missiles.”

Mr Brown, who is from Knocklyon in Dublin, was conscripted when he was 18 years old after deciding at the age of 16 to sign documents allowing the government in Helsinki to call him up for military service.

His father Desmond met his mother Paivi in Finland after they had been introduced through mutual friends.

Finland’s compulsory military service for men means that every able-bodied and able-minded young man has to serve.

“I have already been conscripted and I now work as an active reservist in the Finnish army. It’s not clear when I will be called up for extra training, which can last from three days to three weeks.”

Mr Brown was in the first wave who were schooled in how to use the Leopard 2A6, a 60-tonne tank acquired from the Dutch government.

He is also a commander and has to communicate with his platoon in a highly-charged environment, where his goal is to outmanoeuvre and destroy the enemy.

“The most challenging thing is trying to keep your feet steady and trying to load a gun while you are moving at about 60 kilometres an hour,” he said. “Russian tanks have auto-loaders but we don’t have loaders in our tanks.”

Mr Brown has four cousins in Finland – two of whom have already completed their military service – and he is fully aware of the sea change in public opinion that has swept over Finland since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. A year ago, he would not have been in favour of joining Nato “for fear of stirring the bear”.

He added: “The threat of Russia has always been there for us and it’s something I have always been highly aware of since I was 12 or 13. Now, it’s a different story and that’s why we are joining Nato and becoming more aware of the threat to our security.”

Mr Brown graduated last year with honours from a degree in general science, with a speciality in botany, from NUI Galway. He realises he is committed to serve in the army until he is 60.

“It is a huge commitment because it is necessary for our country,” he said.

“Some friends say I may be throwing my life away going to defend Finland, but it will be worthwhile to defend the sovereignty of Finland. My two grand-uncles died at the ages of 20 and 19 fighting the Red Army so I have a responsibility to honour them.”