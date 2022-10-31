‘Our offensive is unstoppable,’ says the Ukrainian soldier whose team is fighting the war in rocket-launching pick-up trucks

Sneaking up on the enemy, it does not take Pawel and his team of artillery men more than two attempts to destroy a Russian target.

Capable of striking from range, his three-man unit has disrupted make-shift headquarters and ammunition dumps belonging to Moscow’s forces across the Kherson frontline.

But they are not equipped with super-accurate Himars rocket launchers or other high-end gear. Instead, Pawel and his comrades unleash their deadly barrages from a pick-up truck fitted with a BM-21 Grad, a multi-launch rocket system – just one of the weapons helping Ukrainian forces secure parity in firepower against the Russians.

At the rear of the southern line is a secret factory where engineers work around the clock to ensure their countrymen at the front have the kit they need to recapture Kherson.

The Telegraph was given exclusive access to the facility as Pawel visited to check up on the progress of the next improvised pick-up truck set to join the counter-offensive.

Inside the workshop sit two pristine Nissan and Mitsubishi trucks, painted in Ukraine’s signature olive-green camouflage, with their cargo beds removed. It is far from a hi-tech production line, but the engineers explain they’re able to convert at least one truck a week.

As Pawel watches on, the mechanics weld a bracket, to which the firing system will be attached, on to the chassis of the vehicle.

Across the room lies the firing tubes that will unleash 122mm missiles. Ukraine’s armed forces are able to take the highly nimble pick-up to locations other rocket-launching systems cannot reach, fire on the enemy and escape before any counter-battery fire.

In an adjacent workshop sits a completed, much larger four-tube Grad system fitted onto the rear bed of a Mercedes Unimog ready to be dispatched to the frontline

Pawel argues this makes them even more useful than Himars, which have changed the balance of the war since they started delivering them in Kyiv from the United States.

“This piece of equipment is far more useful when you’re located just a few kilometres from the enemy,” he said.

“Bringing larger Grads, Himars or other rocket launchers is dangerous because you can be spotted quite quickly. With these trucks, you’re in and out quickly, with no need to lose the big launchers, because even before you’ve fired, the enemy has often spotted you with binoculars and can take you out.”

Pawel explains the most experienced artillery men can strike within a five-to-32ft radius of their target. Each firing team consists of a driver, who also loads the rocket, a surveillance drone operator and a targeteer to position the launchers.

Pawel, a driver, said his team on one occasion had crept as close to a mile to enemy troops before unleashing an artillery barrage. It is not just these mobile weapons being converted in the factory, which is funded by the government of Kryvyi Rih.

In an adjacent workshop sits a completed, much larger four-tube Grad system fitted onto the rear bed of a Mercedes Unimog ready to be dispatched to the frontline.

It was sent back to the team for adjustments after being deployed in the summer, but now the engineers believe the huge transporter truck will be deadlier than ever.

The factory also produces truck mounts for MG42-style machine guns made in Yugoslavia, and still used by the Ukrainian military today. At the start of the war, Russia had a huge firepower advantage over Ukraine, with its artillery outnumbering Kyiv’s forces by 10 to one. But in recent months, the tide has turned.

“Our offensive is unstoppable,” said Pawel, as he stressed the need for more kit to get the job done.

But Gen Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, has said it could take at least another month to recapture Kherson.

Moscow has its most trained and combat-ready troops waiting for Ukrainian forces to enter the city, Gen Budanov said.

