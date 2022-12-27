| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

‘Our hospitals have been getting ready for an invasion since 2014,’ says Ukrainian doctor

A Ukrainian military doctor wearing a Santa hat draws medicine into a syringe to give first aid to a wounded soldier in a hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/LIBKOS Expand

Close

A Ukrainian military doctor wearing a Santa hat draws medicine into a syringe to give first aid to a wounded soldier in a hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/LIBKOS

A Ukrainian military doctor wearing a Santa hat draws medicine into a syringe to give first aid to a wounded soldier in a hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/LIBKOS

A Ukrainian military doctor wearing a Santa hat draws medicine into a syringe to give first aid to a wounded soldier in a hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo/LIBKOS

Joe Barnes

Doctor Olena Klymovych had been preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion for almost eight years when Vladimir Putin ordered his troops in to Ukraine.

Last February 24, when that nightmare became a reality, the veteran physician stood in her office inside Kryvyi Rih’s main hospital, knowing exactly what was needed of her.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy