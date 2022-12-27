‘Our hospitals have been getting ready for an invasion since 2014,’ says Ukrainian doctor

Doctor Olena Klymovych had been preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion for almost eight years when Vladimir Putin ordered his troops in to Ukraine.

Last February 24, when that nightmare became a reality, the veteran physician stood in her office inside Kryvyi Rih’s main hospital, knowing exactly what was needed of her.

That moment was the beginning of almost a year of horror for patients and medical staff that should have left Ukraine’s healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

“The term civilian hospital no longer exists any more in Ukraine,” Dr Klymovych said.

“But we had been preparing for that moment, to treat our soldiers, since 2014.”

That year, as Russia annexed Crimea and pro-Moscow proxies seized control over large areas of the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine’s medics hatched a plan.

Wartime legislation was passed by the country’s politicians to ensure its healthcare system was given at least a fighting chance to survive a full-blown invasion by the Kremlin’s forces.

To prevent hospitals from filling up, they were instructed to increase the number of beds by 30pc and keep them empty.

Doctors, nurses and other hospital staff were told they would be expected to work 60-hour weeks in the event of a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Dr Klymovych credits the resolve of her colleagues in the face of war, and the introduction of those laws, for an aura approaching calm in her hospital – the largest involved in initial treatment of soldiers wounded taking part in the Kherson counter-offensive.

Life in Ukraine’s hospitals is, however, not all plain sailing, she added.

On one of the bloodiest days at the height of Ukraine’s attempt to claw back territory in the south of the country, about 300 seriously wounded soldiers were brought to Kryvyi Rih in desperate need of treatment.

But even on the darkest days, the hospital had 91 beds more than it needed to treat every patient admitted to the facility.

The pre-war planning left Ukraine with one of the highest numbers of hospital beds per capita, behind only Japan and South Korea.

The country’s doctors can call on more than eight beds for every million people, Dr Klymovych said, compared with Britain’s dwindling figure of 2.4.

She said Ukraine’s push to introduce extra capacity in its hospitals had enabled her colleagues to be more “flexible” than their British counterparts.

“Our ability to utilise the free space means we haven’t cancelled a single appointment,” she added.

Ukraine has had to find a new wave of employees, with many doctors, nurses and support staff opting to join the armed struggle against the Russian invasion.

Hospitals in the war-torn nation have fast-tracked student medics into the system rather than relying on recently retired doctors and nurses to plug the hole.

A four-point plan, considered to be highly sophisticated, for the treatment of wounded soldiers was drawn up in the early days of the invasion.

The strategy took into account long-term rehabilitation and mental health needs, an issue Ukraine’s health system has only recently factored into the care of veterans. When The Telegraph visited one of Kyiv’s main facilities for treating wounded soldiers, medics stressed the physiological importance of being able to care for them close to their families.

Amputee Serhii (38) suffered his life-changing injuries when the car he was in near the front-line city of Bakhmut drove over a Russian anti-tank mine.

A second man named Serhii, also 38, suffered his injuries when a comrade stood on an anti-personnel mine during the Kharkiv counter-offensive.

The two men, who were laid up in a four-bed intensive care unit, had one thing in common – they both came from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and were transported there because medics believed their recoveries would benefit from being close to their families.

After being stabilised on the battlefield and treated at a local civilian hospital, wounded soldiers should be transferred to facilities near their homes as soon as possible to start their recuperation and recovery.

Being treated in the capital, however, is not without its risks, given Russia’s recent targeting of critical energy infrastructure in the area.

Most of the main hospitals have been able to obtain industrial generators, with sometimes four needed to provide power to all critical services.

Fuel supplies were once considered a worry, but hospital chiefs have come up with creative methods for keeping their reserves full.

Brovary, outside Kyiv, which treated at least 300 military casualties on the first day as Russian troops came within 700 metres of the facilities, has a chief medic who also owns a nearby petrol station.

While crucial services such as intensive care units and theatres have largely been kept powered, surgeons have gone without lights while carrying out vital treatments.

In recent weeks, doctors have been pictured carrying out caesareans and open-heart surgery by torchlight in an effort to save power.

This, though, has triggered a rethink over how Ukraine’s hospitals should be modern- ised.

Vitali Vlasiuk, the deputy governor of the Kyiv Oblast, has already begun buying solar panels to be fitted to hospitals, allowing them to generate their own energy.

“Refurbishments are vital. Solar panels, but also insulation, are key improvements we are hoping to introduce to our hospitals, even during the full-scale invasion,” he said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)