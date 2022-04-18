‘Our defenders still standing,’ says Kyiv amid Russia deadline

A local resident reacts while standing near a residential building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukrainian troops last night defied a Russian threat to surrender the strategic port city of Mariupol, as Kyiv said fighting was continuing in the streets despite Moscow’s claim that resistance was confined to a single steel plant.

The last remaining fighters in the area, who have faced more than seven weeks of bombardment, refused to “lay down their arms”, according to an adviser to the city’s mayor.

“Our defenders are still standing,” Petro Andryushchenko said. “The occupiers may want to make it look like the hostilities are contained to (steel plant) Azovstal but this is not the case,” he said, adding that there was fighting in areas miles from the factory.

Despite Mariupol being without power, water, communications or medical supplies, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister, said it had “not fallen”. “There’s still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end,” he said.

It came after Russia gave fighters a 6am deadline yesterday to surrender if they wanted to save their lives.

Moscow’s defence ministry claimed that the remaining Ukrainian and foreign fighters were blockaded in a steel plant in the industrial Azovstal area.

“All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared,” it said in a statement.

The ministry added that their surrender would be indicated by raising flags. “From the Russian side – red; from the Ukrainian side – white, around the whole perimeter of Azovstal,” it said.

It also claimed last night that Kyiv had threatened to shoot any Ukrainian soldier who surrendered in Mariupol.

“Kyiv’s nationalist regime has prohibited the men from negotiating a surrender and ordered Nazis from the Azov battalion to shoot on the spot any soldier or foreign mercenary who wants to lay down arms,” Igor Konashenkov, Russian military spokesman, said, quoting intercepted Ukrainian phone calls.

Mariupol has been under bombardment from Russian explosives, artillery and missiles fired from the Black Sea, which have reduced much of the city to rubble.

The city is a key target for the Kremlin to create a land bridge between annexed Crimea and Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said authorities were unaware “how many people have died” as a result of Russia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

He said the situation was “inhuman”, and warned the “elimination” of the remaining Ukrainian soldiers would end the peace talks with Russia.

Read More

“Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there,” he said in response to the Kremlin’s ultimatum.

In recent days, analysts said

the city’s outnumbered def- enders would be outgunned by the Russians. But there are said to be about 2,000 Ukrainian troops, including the national Azov Battalion and marines from the 36th brigade, as well as volunteer fighters and border guards still operational in the area.

Ukrainian authorities have been forced to abandon evacuation attempts out of the city, as well as other eastern areas, as they are targeted by Russian attacks.

“As of this morning, April 17, we have not been able to agree with the occupiers on a ceasefire on the evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today,” Iryna Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, said.

Mr Zelensky warned that the West should take seriously the threat of Russia using nuclear weapons on Ukraine the longer it holds out. “They could do it, for them the life of the people means nothing,” Mr Zelensky added. “We should think, not be afraid, be ready. But that is not a question... only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think so.”

Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, predicted that Russia would try to “finish with Mariupol”.

He told US media that he expected fighting to intensify with more missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities across the country.

Implicitly criticising Russia, Pope Francis pleaded for an end to the bloodshed and lamented the “Easter of War” during his address in St Peter’s Square after mass.

“We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence,” he said. “Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing.

“May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine, there were more reports of Russian strikes around major population centres. Local media reported an explosion in Kyiv, though deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said air defence systems had thwarted Russian attacks. The mayor of Brovary city, near Kyiv, said a missile attack had damaged infrastructure.

Russia said it had destroyed an ammunition factory near the capital, according to the RIA news agency.

Shelling in Ukraine’s second biggest city, Kharkiv, killed five people and injured 13, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported. A Reuters correspondent in Kharkiv heard multiple explosions in quick succession and saw debris from missiles.

As clean-up operations continued in areas where the Russians have retreated, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said almost all high-rise buildings in the town of Okhtyrka were unfit for occupation. The State Emergencies Service said 41 bodies had been recovered in the town of ­Borodyanka.

Most Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter next Sunday, but in Bucha, just north of Kyiv where Ukraine accuses Russia of killing dozens of civilians, 50 people attended a church service, carrying pussy willow and praying for the dead.

Russia denies targeting civilians and has called images from Bucha fake.

“I just prayed today to stop crying,” said resident Evgeniya Lebedko after the service. “We have survived these horrors and we are constantly crying. And I don’t want those tears to fall but I go out every day and I smell it and I cry all the time.”

Despite the desperate situation in Mariupol, Ukraine said it was holding off Russian forces in other parts of the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which before the invasion were already partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Yesterday, police in Donetsk region said that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces opened fire from tanks, multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery on 13 settlements under Ukrainian control, killing two civilians.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]