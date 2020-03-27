Hungary's parliament is set to adopt a new law which will give the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban a legal mandate to rule by decree - without any sunset clause or parliamentary oversight.

The government initially sought to fast-track the legislation and adopt it on Tuesday of this week, but it lacked the super-majority needed to accelerate the proceedings.

The party, however, does not lack the votes to ensure it passes through the legislative process a few days later.

The brazenness of Mr Orban's power grab is without parallel in recent European history. Like Hungary, other European countries have declared a state of emergency and resorted to draconian measures, including shutting down air travel, closing borders, restricting personal freedom and even nationalising sectors of the economy.

While all European governments need flexibility to respond to the pandemic, any new powers they acquire are subject to parliamentary review and remain in effect only for limited periods.

Similarly, the Hungarian constitution allows the government to maintain a state of emergency - in place since March 11 - only for an initial 15 days, after which it must seek parliamentary approval.

Yet instead of asking parliament for an extension for a fixed period, to be followed by another round of parliamentary deliberation if necessary, the new Hungarian legislation would ensure the state of emergency remains in force as long as the government deems necessary, while parliamentary oversight is suspended.

Throughout that time, the government would be free to legislate by decree. No snap elections or referendums could be held, and even the rules of the country's Constitutional Court could be altered by its president.

The proposed legislation also creates two new crimes: interfering with quarantine would lead to a prison sentence of up to five years, or eight if anyone dies as a result; more strikingly, to "claim or spread a falsehood or claim or spread a distorted truth in relation to the emergency in a way that is suitable for alarming or agitating a large group of people" would be punishable by up to three years' imprisonment.

A government-run news outlet has already called for the prosecution of opposition politicians - simply for pointing out the lack of readiness of the public health system.

Everyone should think twice before giving Mr Orban the benefit of the doubt. His decade-long premiership has been marked by a continual assault on any constraints on his power, whether by courts, civil society or the media.

Hungary's previous moves toward authoritarianism were disguised as a necessary reaction to outside threats: foreign corporate interests during the financial crisis, "cosmopolitan elites" during the refugee crisis of 2016, or, whenever the occasion demands, the philanthropist George Soros, a staple of Orban's nativist playbook.

Mr Orban did not hesitate to connect the virus to migration: "We are fighting a two-front war. One front is called migration, and the other one belongs to the coronavirus. There is a logical connection between the two, as both spread with movement."

Hungary's new Law on Protecting Against the Coronavirus demonstrates Mr Orban will never let a serious crisis go to waste in the quest to entrench himself as prime minister for life. Unless there is strong push-back from Brussels and Washington - which are both preoccupied by more urgent matters - Hungary is bound to emerge from the current crisis as a full-fledged dictatorship. (© Washington Post)

Dalibor Rohac is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute