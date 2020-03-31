Orban is criticised over 'rule by decree'

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, faced mounting international criticism last night after he forced through sweeping emergency powers that allow him to "rule by decree".

The measures, which impose a state of emergency without time limits and include five-year jail terms for spreading disinformation about coronavirus, were adopted by the Hungarian parliament yesterday, despite protests by opposition groups.

Human rights groups and the 47-state Council of Europe, Europe's main rights forum, warned the legislation risked handing disproportionate powers to Mr Orban.

The government rejected the criticism, arguing the powers could be instantly revoked by the parliament.

"This is an authorisation limited both in time and scope as it is solely related to the coronavirus and you are crying a dictatorship," Bence Retvari, the state secretary, told opposition parties.

However, critics noted that, since Mr Orban's ruling Fidesz party holds an impregnable two-thirds majority in parliament, the powers could remain in place until he asked for them to be lifted.

Mr Orban, who coined the phrase "illiberal democracy" to describe his brand of nationalist identity politics, has frequently clashed with the EU over his moves to curb the power of media and judiciary.

Under the powers passed yesterday, breaching mandatory isolation could lead to up to eight years in prison.

Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe human rights commissioner, wrote to the government last week warning the bill would enable the government "to rule by decree without a clear cut-off date".

The UN human rights office said it was following events "with concern" while regional analysts said Mr Orban's move looked deeply opportunistic. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

