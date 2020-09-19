Protest: Women take part in a rally against police brutality following protests to reject the presidential election results in Minsk. Photo: Tut.By/Handout via REUTERS

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya demanded an international mission to document what she called "atrocities" during crackdowns on anti-government protests - but said she was ready to talk to end weeks of violence.

She addressed a charged debate on the Belarus crisis at the UN Human Rights Council, where envoys from Minsk and its backer Moscow faced off against EU delegations who are pushing for sanctions and investigations.

UN rights investigator Anaïs Marin told the session member states needed to act to prevent a major geopolitical rift.

"Let's not allow another iron curtain to descend on the European continent," she said.

Expand Close Unrest: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was putting the army on high alert. Photo: BelTA/AP AP / Facebook

Unrest: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was putting the army on high alert. Photo: BelTA/AP

Ms Marin said more than 10,000 people had been "abusively arrested", with more than 500 reports of torture, since President Alexander Lukashenko retained power after a disputed presidential election on August 9.

Protesters say the vote was fraudulent. Mr Lukashenko says he won the vote fairly, and dismisses accusations of abuses, saying it's part of a Western smear campaign.

Belarus's borders with Poland and Lithuania remained open yesterday despite the president declaring they would be closed and accusing the neighbouring nations of instigating nearly six weeks of protests against his 26 years of leadership.

Mr Lukashenko said late on Thursday he was putting the army on high alert and closing the country's borders with Lithuania and Poland. Lukashenko has blamed the US and its allies for fomenting the unrest following his landslide re-election to a sixth term last month, an outcome that protesters in Belarus say resulted from vote-rigging.

"We are forced to withdraw troops from the streets, put the army on high alert and close the state border on the west, primarily with Lithuania and Poland," Mr Lukashenko said while addressing a women's forum, adding that Belarus' border with Ukraine also would be strengthened.

But the national Border Guard Service said all border checkpoints remained open, though it said inspections have been strengthened.

A spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard said traffic at Poland's border with Belarus was as busy as usual. Lithuanian authorities also reported no changes.

Mr Lukashenko's main challenger in the election, former English teacher and political novice Ms Tsikhanouskaya, said: "Lukashenko already has tried to scare us with enemies that don't exist.

"He has accused peaceful people of being engaged in violence and tried to cast the true patriots as traitors.

"But his talk yesterday about closing the borders marks a new level of distancing from reality. It was talk by a weak person about his own imaginary world."

She urged Belarusians to ignore Mr Lukashenko's bluster, emphasising that "all our neighbours are our friends".

Seeking to cement ties with his main ally and sponsor, Moscow, Mr Lukashenko has tried to cast the protests as a Western plot to isolate Russia.

This week, Russia has sent 300 paratroopers for joint military drills with Belarusian soldiers near Brest on the border with Poland.

