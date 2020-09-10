| 10.8°C Dublin

Opposition leader taken by masked men from his Belarus office

Maxim Znak was taken away by masked men in Minsk. Photo: Reuters Expand

via REUTERS

Yuras Karmanau

Belarusian authorities have detained one of the two last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with the country's leader of 26 years on a transition of power, was taken out of the council's office by unidentified masked people, associate Gleb German said.

Mr Znak had time only to text message "masks" before they took the phone away from him, Mr German said.