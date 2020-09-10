Opposition leader taken by masked men from his Belarus office

Maxim Znak was taken away by masked men in Minsk. Photo: Reuters

Belarusian authorities have detained one of the two last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with the country's leader of 26 years on a transition of power, was taken out of the council's office by unidentified masked people, associate Gleb German said.

Mr Znak had time only to text message "masks" before they took the phone away from him, Mr German said.

Unidentified people also attempted yesterday to enter the apartment of writer Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature and now the only member of the council's executive presidium still free in Belarus. Diplomats from several European Union nations and journalists converged on Ms Alexievich's apartment in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, to try to prevent her detention. The rising pressure on activists comes as Belarus marks a month of massive demonstrations protesting Mr Lukashenko's re-election to a sixth term in the August 9 vote, which the opposition rejects as rigged. The protests that drew up to 200,000 on Sundays made an unprecedented challenge to Mr Lukashenko's iron-fist rule. The foreign ministers of the Nordic Baltic nations, meeting in Estonia yesterday, urged Belarusian authorities to end a police crackdown on post-election protests and the prosecution of activists. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde voiced deep concern over the crackdown on protesters and the detentions and forcible expulsions of opposition activists. Last month, Ms Alexievich was questioned by Belarusian investigators, who have opened a criminal investigation into members of the Coordination Council, accusing them of undermining national security by calling for a transfer of power. She dismissed the official accusations, saying in a statement released yesterday that the council was seeking to defuse the crisis sparked by Mr Lukashenko's re-election to a sixth term by offering to foster a dialogue between authorities and protesters. Mr Lukashenko has dismissed the opposition as Western stooges and rejected demands from the US and the EU to engage in a dialogue with protesters who see his re-election as rigged and are demanding his resignation. The US and the EU have criticised the Belarusian vote as neither free nor fair.