Opposition leader Navalny back in prison cell after health scare

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was yesterday discharged from a Moscow hospital, where he was being treated for an unexplained health problem, and returned to prison under guard, his doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva said.

Separately, Mr Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, told reporters in front of the hospital that her client had been poisoned by an unidentified chemical agent, a theory which had also been put forward by Dr Vasilyeva a day earlier.

Mr Navalny (43) had been rushed to hospital from prison on Sunday morning with what his spokeswoman said were signs of an acute allergy with "severe swelling of the face and skin redness" when he arrived.

