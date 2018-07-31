Opponents condemn minister as he echoes Mussolini

Matteo Salvini, Italy's hard-line interior minister, has come under fire for using a phrase that was made popular by leader Benito Mussolini during the Fascist era.

Responding to criticism that he was fomenting xenophobia and racism with his anti-immigrant rhetoric, Mr Salvini wrote on Twitter: "Many enemies, much honour."

The words he used in Italian - "Tanti nemici, tanto onore" - were almost identical to one of Mussolini's well-known sayings - "Molti nemici, molto onore".

Mussolini's motto can still be seen in a Fascist-era sports complex in Rome, the Foro Italico, where they appear in a marble mosaic.

The fact Mr Salvini cited the phrase on Sunday, the anniversary of Mussolini's birth, only made it more inflammatory.

Critics accused Mr Salvini, leader of the hard-right League party and who has emerged as the most prominent member of Italy's populist party, of flirting with the ghosts of Fascism.

"Mussolini destroyed and humiliated Italy, with a dramatic price paid in blood. If this is his aim, then the real enemies of Salvini are the Italians," said Nicola Zingaretti, a prominent member of the centre-left Democratic Party.

Matteo Orfini, another opposition MP, said: "Salvini should apologise or resign and play the little fascist far from government."

Mr Salvini's campaign against the NGO vessels which rescue migrants in the Mediterranean has proved popular with many Italians. The League's support from the 17pc of votes it won in the March general election has leapt to more than 30pc, according to polls.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Italy's new premier have expressed solidarity on migration issues.

Trump greeted Italy's Giuseppe Conte in Washington as "my new friend" and said they bonded at the recent G7 meetings in Canada, crediting the prime minister for taking a "firm stance on the border." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

